



Nobody's gonna rain on her parade! Watch entertainment icon Jennifer Lopez perform "Don't Rain On My Parade" from Funny Girl in an exclusive video clip from her upcoming CBS special, The JLO Show.

The special was filmed during her The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas limited residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Premiering on Thanksgiving night, the show continues a cherished Lopez family tradition of gathering to watch movie musicals together over the holiday.

Aside from the iconic Funny Girl tune, the production also featured "Let Me Entertain You" From Gypsy, "Whatever Lola Wants" from Damn Yankees, "Mambo" From West Side Story, "Kiss of the Spider Woman" from Kiss of the Spider Woman, and Barbra Streisand & Judy Garland iconic rendition of "Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again."

Tracing her journey from the Bronx to global icon, Lopez delivers a production that is as intimate as it is spectacular, backed by a full orchestra, vocal ensemble and 16 dancers. The show blends her most iconic hits with personal storytelling, featuring the artists and songs that influenced her. The result is a show that feels modern, nostalgic and timeless.

Tune in on Thursday, Nov. 26 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and stream on Paramount+, with an extended version available exclusively on Paramount+.

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