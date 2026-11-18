Xolo Maridueña is heading to Havana. The film and television actor is making his Broadway debut as Juan De Marcos in Buena Vista Social Club before the musical wraps up its celebrated run at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre early next year.

“There’s a number of different ways that I relate to the show,” the actor exclusively tells BroadwayWorld. “Obviously, as a Latino, I’m extra in the loop [when it comes to] the more nuanced aspects of this show. But on a broader level, I love stories about family — found and familial. And this show exemplifies that in the best ways.”

Maridueña grew up in Los Angeles and was involved in the CASA 0101 theater company located in the neighborhood of Boyle Heights as a child. But it wasn’t long before he was swept up into the world of film and television, appearing on the NBC series Parenthood before landing the role of Miguel Diaz on the hit martial arts series Cobra Kai.

Though he continued to work consistently in film and TV — most recently appearing in Practical Magic 2 alongside Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock — Maridueña was excited to get back to his theater roots when he was offered the chance to join the company of Buena Vista Social Club.

“I haven’t performed in front of big audiences like this before,” he admits. “It makes me quite nervous, but I’m excited to tackle a character whose purpose it is to bring the room together and really hype up the crowd.”

Maridueña begins performances on Tuesday, November 17, and the process of joining a Broadway musical is unlike anything he’s ever experienced. “It’s hard for me to imagine what it would be like if I originated this role,” he says. “But what I will say is that, because I’m new to this Broadway world, it’s helped to get to build a strong foundation in the privacy of the assistant director, the production manager, and the team who holds so much of the integrity of the show — and then, get to build on top of that.”

“The aspect of it being on stage is totally foreign to me,” he admits, “but I’m really excited to get to bring what I know to a New Medium.” Below, Maridueña chats exclusively with BroadwayWorld about his love for theater and what he’s looking forward to when he finally hits the stage.

Were you a theater kid growing up before transitioning into film and television?

Xolo Maridueña: How I learned about acting and storytelling in this medium was through theater. I grew up loving TV, loving movies. I didn’t really watch too much theater, to be quite honest, but early on — within the first one or two years of me starting to experiment with acting — I joined a local theater company back home in Boyle Heights, and I just fell in love with the process. I fell in love with getting to be part of a team. And fortunately — or unfortunately, however you want to look at it — I quickly transitioned to film and television and hadn’t had a chance to come back to the theater world until last year. I took a course at RADA [Royal Academy of Dramatic Art] in London doing some Shakespeare because I [thought], “I want to get back into theater.” And shortly after, I got an invitation to come watch Buena Vista Social Club with the idea that maybe I’d get a chance to be a part of the show. And it was a no-brainer.

What excites you about transitioning into an eight-show-week schedule? And what makes you nervous?

XM: What excites me is already happening, to be quite honest. Being in this theater community has been so fruitful and so warm and welcoming. The most daunting parts are having a whole show in your brain ready to go at any given time, which is something that isn’t necessarily asked of you when you’re doing film and television. [In theater], you got to have the whole show in your head, and that has been a bit of a learning curve, but [it’s] also really helpful in understanding the arcs of all of these characters.

What was your family’s reaction when they learned you’d be making your Broadway debut?

XM: I’m blessed with family that’s very excited about the idea of me being an actor. I have some younger sisters who love musical theater, so for them, it was a bit like, “Are you kidding me?! You’re getting to do this?” I’m really excited to get to bring them along for the ride as well and show them backstage and let them in on any knowledge, any wisdom that I might pick up on this show. Both of my parents have such deep music roots that they were already familiar with the documentary, with the Buena Vista Social Club, Omara Portuondo, the whole gang. So, in that way, they were like, “Oh, you’re doing this? This is legit!” I got the co-sign before I was even offered a role in it.

You’ve spoken about wanting to explore your musical side more. What kind of music do you gravitate towards, and what are some of your musical aspirations?

XM: Getting to continue to work with music, especially as it relates to theater, is something that really excites me. I really want to see Warriors that Lin-Manuel [Miranda] is doing. I love the intersection of hip-hop and theater and rap. I am a bit of a rapper myself and would love the opportunity to get to do a show that requires that ability — whether that be in theater, on film, however it comes. I’d love to expand that aspect of my skillset.

Is there a particular show you saw that made you think, “I really want to do this”?

XM: Oh, Mary!. I had the pleasure of getting to work with Cole [Escola] on One Piece and meet them outside of the theater world. For my birthday this year, I picked up a couple of copies of the play and read it with my friends. Maybe some of the most fun I’ve ever had getting to perform a show. I don’t know how it would work, but I would love to be a part of something just unapologetically funny and a little wacky.

What else is on your theatrical bucket list?

XM: I want to continue to try a whole bunch of new things. This is completely new to me. As I progress in my career, that’s what I’m looking forward to — expanding the types of roles that I’ve done and zagging when people think I’m a zig.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Photo Credit: Laurel Hinton

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