Kerry Butler has performed on stages around the world, but one of her favorite things to do is create alongside her husband, Joey Mazzarino.

The Tony Award nominee and the former Sesame Street writer have been busy at work on the children’s YouTube series Chicky Bawk Bawk’s Flying Farm, and Mazzarino exclusively tells BroadwayWorld it’s “probably the best thing we’ve done together since we’ve had kids.”

Created for preschool audiences, Chicky Bawk Bawk’s Flying Farm puts a blue chicken with big dreams center stage alongside a few of his furry friends and, of course, larger-than-life characters like theater diva “Bella Broadway,” played by Butler herself.

In the age of artificial intelligence and arts funding getting cut, Mazzarino and Butler feel it’s essential to keep creativity alive and well in the minds of young children. After Mazzarino worked for 26 years on Sesame Street, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which helped support public broadcasting in the United States, announced last year that it was shutting down — and the writer says he was “really worried.”

“It’s so important now to awaken imagination in kids because so much focus and imagination is being stolen from not only kids, but us too with screens,” says Mazzarino. “I want to raise kids who are not only going to be critical thinkers, but also be people who imagine and create an awesome, better world.”

Though Butler and Mazzarino’s two daughters are no longer little children, they serve as a constant source of inspiration for the parents, especially when it comes to the work they’ve done in children’s media.

More than a decade ago, Mazzarino was inspired to write the Sesame Street song “I Love My Hair” (with music by Tony-nominated actor Christopher Jackson) for his older daughter, Segi.

“When she was little, she really was obsessed with Kerry’s hair. Our kids are Black; they’re both adopted from Ethiopia,” Mazzarino explains, adding that he wanted to portray a Sesame Street character who is proud of who they are and the qualities they possess. “When it hit YouTube, it became a little viral. I got this call one day in my office from an assistant to the state senator — she was 52 — and she said, ‘That song means so much.’ I realized what you put out in the world, you don’t even know who you’re reaching.”

Mazzarino and Butler hope to do the same with Chicky Bawk Bawk, which uses puppetry, theater, song and comedy to inspire and educate young children.

“Using your imagination, putting yourself out there, helps in every job that you have,” Butler points out. “Especially right now, when our imaginations are being shut off by AI and being addicted to our screens, getting taught early to use your imagination is a really valuable tool, which our show is definitely doing.”

“We would love to take the show around and do stuff with kids in real life and just show them that they could take an apple and turn that into a puppet,” Butler adds. “Anything that really stimulates kids’ imaginations.”

Mazzarino feels shows like Chicky Bawk Bawk in the digital landscape are “important,” adding: “Kids are isolated right now. I feel like a lot of kids aren’t out there playing as much. I want Chicky really to be this thing that inspires them — not only for friendship and creative play — but they look to Chicky to be like, ‘I have a friend, and when I’m feeling down, I can go to Chicky. I can laugh, I can learn, I can feel better.’”

And Chicky Bawk Bawk’s Flying Farm is perfect for new parents who are theater kids at heart. “I get to sing, I get to do comedy, and playing a diva is fun because that’s not who I am necessarily, so it’s always fun to play somebody that you’re not,” says Butler, adding that her husband “comes up with all of my stuff, and I love it!”

Mazzarino believes in “co-viewing,” so that the parent is as entertained as the child — and when it comes to Chicky Bawk Bawk’s Flying Farm, don’t be surprised if you come across references to Broadway shows and musical numbers. According to Butler, “Bella’s always trying [to be] in her next musical!”

The main objective is “reaching kids,” says Mazzarino. “And then, of course, to reach kids in a real way where they’re starting to create [themselves] and they’re making stuff on their own.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kerry Butler

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