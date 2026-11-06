Welcome to the season two premiere of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! To kick things off in style, Linedy trades the studio couch for the back seat of a vintage 1957 Ford Fairlane, cruising through Times Square with three-time Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, courtesy of Welcome to Times Square.
Exclusive: Gaten Matarazzo Says ‘Biggest’ Missed Opportunity Was Not Having Lin-Manuel Miranda Play Mark in RENT
‘I would’ve loved to see his Mark so, so bad,’ the actor — who is currently playing Mark Cohen in the West End production of ‘Rent’ — exclusively tells BroadwayWorld.
Gaten Matarazzo is campaigning for a Lin-Manuel Miranda-led production of Jonathan Larson’s Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent.
Though the Stranger Things alum is currently playing the role of filmmaker Mark Cohen in the London production of the musical celebrating the show’s 30th anniversary, he would still geek out over watching the Hamilton creator do it.
While in the West End, Matarazzo exclusively tells BroadwayWorld that he and his co-stars purchased a link to the livestream of the 30th anniversary Rent reunion held on October 26 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.
“They started playing it in the theater,” Matarazzo explains. “I watched a good bulk of it, and it was so full of love. It was so wonderful. It’s exactly what it needed to be. And for it to be done on the Hamilton set … I got to know Lin over the course of the last summer and learn how much of a Renthead he is.”
Matarazzo, who is part of the star-studded cast of Miranda’s upcoming film adaptation of Dave Malloy’s Octet, says that the Tony Award winner is the “epitome of the ultimate Renthead.”
The tick, tick... BOOM! film director has, in fact, been very vocal throughout the years about his love for Larson’s musical about artists trying to get by in the Big Apple amid the AIDS crisis in the early 1990s. When Miranda first saw Rent for his 17th birthday, it changed the course of his life and relationship with the theater.
“One of the biggest missed opportunities was his Mark,” Matarazzo tells BroadwayWorld, explaining that Miranda should’ve played the part by now. “I would’ve loved to see his Mark so, so bad.”
“He’s obsessed with the show,” Matarazzo says. “He knows every lyric to this show. It is a huge contributing factor to why he joined this world of musical theater, and then of course was able to make one of the biggest impacts on it — several of the biggest impacts on it — of the 21st century, of musical theater history.”
Watching the celebratory Rent revival via the livestream, “That’s what stuck out to me the most — seeing it done on that stage and knowing how much it must have meant to him and how full of joy and love it really is,” Matarazzo adds.
The actor also points out that Larson’s work is so good, it doesn’t need a fully realized set or complete staging to still be effective.
“Even though it’s not staged, even though it’s just a group of friends getting together after a few rehearsals and just having fun, it still resonates so much,” Matarazzo says. “You pan to the audience, and everybody is still weeping.”
“It’s a testament to the show and how exceptional it is,” he adds.
In an exclusive interview with BroadwayWorld, Matarazzo said the role of Mark is “difficult to navigate, and he’s hard to get right.”
However, he added, “That’s what’s been really fun about tackling him.”
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Powered by
Podcasts
Join Heather, Chris, and Marc as they celebrate Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love for all things the stage! We have a lot to catch up on and you don't want to miss a minute of it!
Spotlight Series: Sean Nyberg on Producing Broadway and the West End
What does a Broadway producer actually do? On this Spotlight Series episode of "Half Hour," we sit down with producer Sean Nyberg to find out, covering his shift from law into financing shows, the three-part test he uses before committing to a project, and why even a promising show can't guarantee a hit.
Act 99: Broadway Does Punk with Matt Copley
Join Heather and Chris as they welcome Matt Copley of Broadway Does Punk to the show! Matt is the mastermind behind the viral project, and now, the live concert series, where he transforms popular showtunes into pop, punk, and rock anthems.
Ep 55 - Telly Leung - The Drinking Part
Telly Leung is a Broadway veteran (Rent, Aladdin, Phantom) who embraced the culture of alcohol in the theater from his earliest days doing Rent in his twenties.
About. This week on Odd Woman Out, Tutz sits down with Broadway legend (yes, legend) and Tony nominee Eden Espinosa. Recorded at the Welcome to Times Square Studio—with mimosas in hand because...
episode 14 | daphne rubin-vega
This week on Odd Woman Out, Tutz sits down with Daphne Rubin-Vega — and yeah… we’re talking icon behavior only. You know her as the original Mimi Marquez in Rent (a role that literally redefined Broadway), Daniella in the In the Heights movie, a Tony nominee, and now lending her voice to the wildly popular Hazbin Hotel.
#10 - How to keep surprising Broadway — and how to keep Broadway surprising — with Kevin McCollum
From living on Avenue Q to (not) paying Rent in the East Village to hanging out In The Heights, Kevin McCollum has produced as many Broadway hits as New York has neighborhoods.
Jesse L. Martin, Broadway Icon, Television Star, And Cultural Trailblazer, Is On The Roundtable!
Broadway legend and television favorite Jesse L. Martin makes his long-awaited debut on The Roundtable with Robert Bannon! From originating the role of Tom Collins in the groundbreaking musical RENT to his unforgettable run on Law & Order and his celebrated work across stage and screen, Jesse joins us to reflect on a career that has shaped modern entertainment.
A Look Back at Anthony Rapp, From The Little Prince to Seasons of Love
Since making my Broadway debut in Beetlejuice last year, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what it actually means to “make it” in this business. It took me twenty years from my first Broadway audition to finally getting that credit, with plenty of near misses along the way.
#122 Making Rent with Tim Weil
U Guys, original Music Director of RENT, Tim Weil is here! First, we dive into all the latest bway news in the BroadwayWorld Recap, brought to you by BroadwayWorld.com! Then, Tim Weil, a renowned composer and music director, discusses his journey in the world of Broadway, particularly focusing on his upcoming book 'Making Rent'.
#3 - SpotCo origins, the kiss of death, and the emotional promise with Drew Hodges
Before there was SpotCo, Drew Hodges had Spot Design. Over the course of more than three decades, Drew has been at the center of theater staples like Rent, Chicago, and Hamilton.