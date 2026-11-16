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Exclusive: First Look at A KIDMAN CAROL With Marla Mindelle & Josh Sharp

The photo shows Mindelle paying tribute to Kidman's iconic AMC movie theater ad, with Sharp joining as Blanchett.

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A Kidman Carol begins performances Off-Broadway tonight, starring Marla Mindelle as Nicole Kidman and Josh Sharp as Cate Blanchett. See an exclusive first look photo from the production, which is playing a limited engagement at New World Stages.

The photo shows Mindelle paying tribute to Kidman's iconic AMC movie theater ad, with Sharp joining as Blanchett.

Exclusive: First Look at A KIDMAN CAROL With Marla Mindelle & Josh Sharp Image
Josh Sharp, Marla Mindelle, Photo By Austin Ruffer

The cast also features Ashby Florence, Richard Perez and Phillip Taratula rounding out the ensemble and Lizzy Brooks and Michael Khalid Karadsheh as swings.

On Oscar's Eve, Academy Award-winning legend and Hollywood Scrooge Cate Blanchett (Sharp) is visited by three spirits of Nicole Kidman (Mindelle) in order to learn the true meaning of Awards Season. A journey from her own past in the Australian outback, through a present Dickensian Tinsel Town teetering on the edge of disaster, and into a terrifying future, Cate must take Nicole's message to heart — or her soul, cinema, and the world as we know it could perish.

A Kidman Carol is a vicious, chaotic fever dream from Lucille Lortel and Queerty Award-nominated playwright Kevin Zak (Ginger Twinsies) that will leave you not only entertained, but somehow reborn. How can we find hope again after discovering the dream you wished would come true...might actually be a nightmare?

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More on this show: A KIDMAN CAROL to Hold Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman Look-Alike Contest · 11/10/2026




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