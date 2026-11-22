Since capturing America’s hearts as the runner-up of AMERICAN IDOL season 7 at the age of 17, David Archuleta has released nine studio albums, three of which are Christmas-themed.

He’ll be opening a 14-city holiday tour celebrating his recently released WARM ME UP album at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City on Saturday, November 28, 2026, wrapping up at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, California on Sunday, December 20.

Archuleta, who played the title role in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Tuacahn in 2022, was kind enough to take time with BroadwayWorld to exclusively discuss the new tour and album, as well as some of his favorite musicals.

You're opening your concert tour in Utah. What made you want to start it at home?

It's pretty traditional for me to start my shows in Salt Lake. It's felt natural because I spend Thanksgiving with my family and then we start Christmas shows. Almost my whole family still is in Utah, except for one sister who also moved here to Southern California. But everyone else is there, so I'm like, hey, okay, it's holiday time. Time to see my parents and my siblings and my nieces and nephews, and so I think it just was natural to want to begin with the holidays with the fam. And, you know, Utah is my family. With all the complications with it, you know a family can be a little complicated, but it's also a beautiful thing. And Utah will always be that feeling of going home to my roots. I get nervous because I'm like, oh my gosh I'm a different person now and I don't know what Utahns think of me now. So I get self-conscious, I get nervous, but I also look forward to it because for me, it's kind of a way of saying, “Hey, I just want to reintroduce myself to y'all. It's still me, but I'm trying to give myself freedom to openly be who I've always been and learn to be comfortable with that.”

It's been great to see you open up and be yourself. Is this going to be all Christmas? What is the set list looking like?

It will be Christmas, but there may be some fun little surprises. If people are looking for not just Christmas, I may have something up my sleeve for them. But I have three Christmas albums. I want to find a way to do as much Christmas music and as much of the WARM ME UP album as possible.

You have so much Christmas music. There’s going to be music from some of your previous albums as well?

With this being the third Christmas album, I was kind of having a hard time being like, okay, which ones do I want to sing? But rather than what I think other people want to hear, I'm like, what do I want to sing? I'm in a different place of life than when I recorded my first two Christmas albums. And I I feel like they're a beautiful little time capsule from that time of my life. The first one I did, I was only 18 years old, and it was basically my dad's baby. it was a project he wanted me to do. He had a vision for it. He wanted it to be a sacred Christmas album, and I didn't really have much of a say in it. It's beautiful. I love it. I still sing songs from it. And then the following Christmas album, WINTER IN THE AIR, was falling in that same direction, and I was like, I want to have a little more fun, so I wrote a song, "Christmas Every Day" for it, which I feel has become my signature Christmas song. And then WARM ME UP. I was like, you know what? I was very religious. I took Christmas a lot more seriously before. I've had to redefine what life means to me now and the lens I try to continue forward into my future with. I've taken life seriously since I was a kid. I've been working since I was a kid, since I was like 10 or 11 years old. I'm finally giving myself a chance to just lighten up. I'm like, just have fun. Don't take life seriously the whole time. It's okay to have a good time and be light-hearted with it. And so, WARM ME UP is about kind of warming up that frosty, cold cake on Christmas. To me, it's getting in touch with my Latin roots, for example, celebrating life, and so that's my take on the WARM ME UP tour. And, of course, there will still be ballads because I feel like that's my signature. That's been my signature since my teenage years on AMERICAN IDOL, where people knew me for my ballads. There'll be that as well. But there's going to be a lot of fun, playful songs to brighten people's spirits.

It’s mostly original songs on this new album. What made you decide to do it that way? Because not very many people do, and it’s not the easy way out. You put in the effort.

It is not the easy way to go about it. You're right. It takes a lot more work because you have to create something out of nothing, essentially. And you have to make sure it's something new. Christmas has been done so many times, and it comes back every year, and the songs come back to life. So it's like, how do you make your place in the holidays when it's so beloved and people already have their favorites? But I guess, again, it was my way of taking power back, taking control back of my story and my relationship with the holidays. If I write new songs myself, it can be my version of the holidays, and that's what I'm trying to do. I had lived someone else's version of the holidays in the past, and it was a beautiful way to experience them. But I want to have my own interpretation of what it means to me. And luckily, I have the past to pull from. You know, it's still a part of my holiday experience, singing, doing Christmas shows, and I can pull from that and say this is a part of my journey, too. But I want to empower myself and say this is what the holidays means to me, and I can continually develop what that means to me, and it can mean something different each year. So this year, let's make it lighthearted, but I do have a song called “Nochebuena” on the album, which is a sadder song, and it's about how even amidst all the happiness and joy, there can be sad moments, and you can feel loss, and you can miss someone, and that's okay too. And so there's space for that as well.

You had a great run in JOSEPH at Tuacahn. Do you want to do any more theatre in the future?

I would love to. I'm intimidated by the amount of shows that are done. You have eight shows a week and some double shows with matinee shows on some days, but if you're not the one carrying the show the whole time—because I'm like, oh my gosh I can barely do 75 minutes of performing every night, how can you do eight shows a week? But it's like, wait, you've got a cast to perform alongside with when you do a musical, and it's a team effort, and you're only singing for parts of the show. And I'm like, you know, that can definitely be more manageable. I've become more and more open to it as I've gotten older, and I would love to do it. I have some friends on Broadway right now. A couple of them are in the same show—my friends Valentina and Kevin McHale are in the ROCKY HORROR SHOW with Margaret Cho. It's so many people that I know. So it's like, man, it would just be fun. Like imagine just performing alongside your friends. That's how I feel musicals can be. That's how it felt when I was doing JOSEPH at Tuacahn. It was just a lovely, lovely communal experience.

What are some of your favorite musicals?

I have to say LES MISERABLES is the one that got me into singing. It started it all for me, my love for music, and at least my love for performing. I love EVITA. And what else? THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE was a hilarious show to watch. I love INTO THE WOODS, WICKED. You know, THE BOOK OF MORMON was a very funny show. I really loved seeing that. CATS. I know that's not as popular of one, but I just love Andrew Lloyd Webber music. It is just so gorgeous. There's a lot. I mean, DEAR EVAN HANSEN. There's so many good ones to enjoy.

For more information and news about David Archuleta, and to purchase tour tickets, visit www.davidarchuleta.com.

Photo Credit: Photo by Joseph Adivari.

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