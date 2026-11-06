Exclusive: Check Out a Sneak Peek of New Children's Book, WELCOME TO BROADWAY

From the author of Welcome to the Symphony and Welcome to Jazz, this musical picture book introduces children to the wonderful world of musical theater with 12 interactive sound buttons that play iconic Broadway show tunes performed by Tony Award winning-Broadway stars.



Embark on a dazzling adventure through New York City’s theater district, and the shows it’s famous for, in this illustrated introduction to Broadway musicals, for readers ages 4 and up. As you read, press the 12 numbered stars on the sound buttons to play iconic show tunes—including “For Good” from Wicked, “Tomorrow” from Annie, “Belle” from Beauty and the Beast, and so many more. You’ll hear the rhythmic steps of a tap dancer, a singer belting a solo, two legendary witches singing a duet, and a chorus performing a showstopping finale.



Along the way, you’ll learn about the history of Broadway and all the sensational elements of a Broadway show, from patter songs and ballads to costumes and choreography, with a trio of New York City pigeons as your tour guides. Here’s your ticket. Enjoy the show! (And don’t forget to sing along.)

Learn more about the book straight from author Carolyn Sloan and check out an exclusive excerpt, featuring illustrations by Arief Putra, below!