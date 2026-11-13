Exclusive: Carey Renee Sharpe Drops 'Prey' Single From BLOOD/LOVE Musical







54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents BLOOD/LOVE UNPLUGGED. Carey Renee Sharpe has dropped a new music video and single of “Prey” from BLOOD/LOVE. Watch the new visual above, now available on all streaming platforms here.

BLOOD/LOVE is back. Fresh from its Off-Broadway run, the vampire pop opera returns for a special acoustic concert featuring songs from its original score. Members of the BLOOD/LOVE company reunite with some special guests for a stripped-down night of desire, heartbreak, temptation and the eternal search for something more. Immortal voices, a killer band, and the music of BLOOD/LOVE up close and unfiltered.

Participating artists include writers Carey Renee Sharpe and Dru DeCaro. BLOOD/LOVE cast alums NYA, Christopher Ramirez, Erin Boehme with special guest performers Lauren "Lolo" Pritchard. Music Direction and Keys by Ben Covello.

Additional cast and musicians to be announced.

Carey Renee Sharpe in BLOOD/LOVE UNPLUGGED plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Tuesday, February 9th at 7:00PM and 9:30PM. For the 7:00PM show cover charges are $30.50 (includes $5.50 in fees) - $63.50 (includes $8.50 in fees.) Premiums are $80 (includes $10 in fees) - $102 (includes $10 in fees.) For the 9:30PM show cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $52.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) Premiums are $58 (includes $8 in fees) - $63.50 (includes $8.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

"Prey" is written by Carey Renee Sharpe and Dru DeCaro. The music video features Carey Renee Sharpe and Bennett McFarland. The video is directed by Evan Ari Kelman (BARRON'S COVE starring Brittany Snow) and Oren Soffer (Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" Music Video) is Director of Photography. The video was produced by Turtle Run Entertainment, with creative production by Jenna Kirshon.

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