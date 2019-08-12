Erika Henningsen, Renee Rapp & More Will Perform this Week at Broadway in Bryant Park

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Broadway in Bryant Park returns this summer for its 20th year! 106.7 LITE FM's popular series will bring the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway together for FREE performances, for six consecutive weeks, concluding this Thursday, August 15. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 am, with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week's performances will feature the casts of The Phantom of the Opera (Ben Crawford, Kaley Ann Voorhies, Paul A. Schaefer); Mean Girls (Erika Henningsen, Reneé Rapp, Barrett Wilbert Weed); Frankenstein; Tootsie (Katerina Papacostas, Nick Spangler, Britney Coleman, Shina Ann Morris, Diana Vaden).

Be sure to check back on Thursday as BroadwayWorld brings you photos and video from the festivities!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





