Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Store

Enter Your Broadway Pride Design for Our Pride Month T-Shirt Contest!

We're hosting a t-shirt design contest to benefit The Trevor Project! Designs will be sold in our Theatre Shop in time for pride month.

Apr. 5, 2021  

It's never too early to celebrate pride! Do you have a design that celebrates the best of Broadway and the LGBTQ+ community? Enter it into our t-shirt design contest! 100% of proceeds from the winning designs will go towards The Trevor Project.

Four winners will have their designs chosen to be turned into merch in the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, just in time for pride month - plus get to take home their designs on their very own merch!

Enter Here!

Our theatre merch shop features a ton of shirts, mugs, and pillows sporting fun Broadway slogans and art!

We're constantly adding new designs. Got an idea for a design you'd love to see? Let us know here.

BroadwayWorld is largest platform covering Broadway, the West End and beyond to 100 US cities, and 45 countries worldwide on digital screens of all types and sizes. With over five million monthly visitors, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, merch and more.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Dee Roscioli
Dee Roscioli
CJ Pawlikowski
CJ Pawlikowski
Corey Mach
Corey Mach

Related Articles
Get The Theatre Shops Top Sellers Before Theyre Sold Out! Photo

Get The Theatre Shop's Top Sellers Before They're Sold Out!

Courtney Reed, Alice Ripley, Adrienne Walker Collections Now Available In The Theatre Shop Photo

Courtney Reed, Alice Ripley, Adrienne Walker Collections Now Available In The Theatre Shop

Shop the Patti Murin Collection - Now Available in Our Theatre Shop! Photo

Shop the Patti Murin Collection - Now Available in Our Theatre Shop!

Celebrate National Sticker Day with New Stickers from the Theatre Shop! Photo

Celebrate National Sticker Day with New Stickers from the Theatre Shop!


From This Author Team BWW