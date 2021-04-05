Enter Your Broadway Pride Design for Our Pride Month T-Shirt Contest!

It's never too early to celebrate pride! Do you have a design that celebrates the best of Broadway and the LGBTQ+ community? Enter it into our t-shirt design contest! 100% of proceeds from the winning designs will go towards The Trevor Project.

Four winners will have their designs chosen to be turned into merch in the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, just in time for pride month - plus get to take home their designs on their very own merch!

Our theatre merch shop features a ton of shirts, mugs, and pillows sporting fun Broadway slogans and art!

We're constantly adding new designs. Got an idea for a design you'd love to see? Let us know here.

