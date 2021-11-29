Eleonor Sandresky's Lunar Landscapes to Present COLD MOON

Composer and pianist Eleonor Sandresky's virtual new music series Lunar Landscapes will come to you live from the Widow Jane Mine in Rosendale, NY on December 19, 2021, at 9 pm EST. This special solstice celebration "Cold Moon" will feature a world premiere musical collaboration between Sandresky and special guest composer and sound artist Phyllis Chen.

"Since both Phyllis and I recently relocated to Upstate New York, the Widow Jane Mine makes a wonderful place to collaborate in this musical celebration of the winter solstice," Sandresky said. "For some time, I have been deeply interested in incorporating sounds from natural sources, such as wood and stone, into my work. In this rare instance, rather than appropriating sound and adding it to a composed work, we're going to bring compositional process to the location and create it in real time.

"After Phyllis noted that late, great Pauline Oliveros used to hold Deep Listening events at the Mine, we visited the space and were inspired by its acoustic properties and spatial atmosphere, which make it a very appropriate place for us to collaborate. Keeping in mind the occasion of the winter solstice, its ritualistic traditions are a beautiful framework for our collaborative improvisation."

"The process of discovery is at the heart of my practice," Phyllis wrote, describing her compositional process. "Whether it be an unassuming object, a home-made instrument, a new collaborator, a site-specific story or an acoustical anomaly, it is the inquisitive and playful experimentation of a subject that leads me to great inspiration and excitement. Like a kid's "a-ha!" moment when discovering a scientific law, these findings, sometimes experienced as just a passing moment, reveal something (often mysterious) of the environment we live in."

Tickets are now on sale and available through Eleonor Sandresky's website:

https://www.esandresky.com/schedule/lunar-landscapes-2-cold-moon