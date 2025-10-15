Easy Broadway-Inspired Halloween Costumes for 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Broadway season is bursting with characters so bold, funny, and unforgettable that they practically beg to be turned into Halloween costumes. Whether you’re channeling a pop-powered Juliet, a chaotic First Lady, or a spy with a musical twist, this year’s shows offer endless inspiration for theatre lovers looking to make a dramatic entrance. From glitter and glam to grit and absurdity, these Broadway-inspired looks guarantee that your Halloween will be more showstopper than spooky.

The MI5 Agents from Operation Mincemeat

Obsessed with the British charm and wartime intrigue of Operation Mincemeat? The show's kooky characters make for a clever group costume.

Essential Costume Elements:

1940s British Officer Vibes: Tailored military-style suits or blazers with brass buttons, paired with a white button-down. Add a great tie for that MI5 polish.

Spy Accessories: Clipboards, briefcases, fake classified documents, and maybe even a “top secret” folder or two. Throw in a glass of sangria and it's a party.

Group Option: Perfect for a friend group of five, with each person representing a different intelligence officer—or go solo as Ewen Montagu, the confident mastermind behind the scheme.

Bobby Darin in Just in Time

Smooth, stylish, and effortlessly cool—Bobby Darin is the perfect costume for anyone who loves a little old-school showbiz flair. Just In Time celebrates the legendary crooner’s charm and charisma, so this look is all about capturing that mid-century swagger.

Essential Costume Elements:

Classic Crooner Style: A sharp black or navy suit with a crisp white dress shirt and skinny tie. A tuxedo jacket or satin lapels work perfectly if you want red-carpet-level glam.

Signature Props: A vintage-style microphone (real or prop), or a cocktail glass for that lounge-singer vibe.

But Make It Bathtime: Do a mid-party costume change for Splish Splash Bobby. Come prepared with rubber duckies!

Mary Todd Lincoln from Oh, Mary!

Who says First Ladies can’t have Halloween fun? Cole Escola’s Oh, Mary! reimagines Mary Todd Lincoln as a campy, chaotic, and delightfully unhinged icon—making her the unexpected but unforgettable Halloween hit of 2025.

Essential Costume Elements:

Victorian Silhouette: You don't necessarily need a voluminous hoop skirt to recreate Mary's look (though it wouldn't hurt). Focus instead on her white collar and brooch with an otherwise all-black outfit.

Dramatic Hair: Mary's bratty curls are essential. Grab a wig or some curlers to create perfect ringlets for her iconic updo.

Performance Touches: Carry a tiny martini glass, a hand fan for exaggerated swoons, or a sheet of fake “one-woman show” notes. Deliver every line as if you’re auditioning for an opera and a drag revue simultaneously.

Juliet from & Juliet

& Juliet gives the tragic teen a second act full of self-love, empowerment, and Max Martin bangers. This costume is a perfect excuse to mix Renaissance romance with Y2K glitter and unapologetic main-character energy.

Essential Costume Elements:

Modern-Meets-Renaissance Look: Think corset top or structured bodice paired with a short, flouncy skirt or tulle overlay. You can add fishnets, combat boots, or sneakers for that rebellious pop-princess twist.

Bold Colors: Juliet’s signature palette is pinks, purples, and metallics—sparkly, fearless, and fun. The more shimmer, the better.

Attitude: What's wrong with being confident? Pose like you’re about to drop your debut single.

Anyone from Beetlejuice

Let's face it... Beetlejuice is a Halloween no-brainer. With its gothic-meets-camp aesthetic, over-the-top characters, and killer one-liners, this Broadway favorite practically is a costume party on stage. Whether you go solo as the Ghost with the Most or gather your own undead ensemble, it’s showtime!

Essential Costume Elements:

Beetlejuice's Iconic Stripes: A black-and-white pinstripe suit (bonus points if it’s slightly disheveled or frayed at the edges). Don't forget messy, teased-out hair sprayed white or green; pale face makeup with dark eye circles and a wild grin.

Lydia's Goth Girl Chic: All-black outfit—think lace sleeves, tulle skirts, and combat boots

The Maitland's Suburban Realness: 1980s preppy casual—button-downs, khakis, pastel sweaters

Orpheus and Eurydice from Hadestown

What could be more Halloween-perfect than a touch of underworld grit? Dressing as Hadestown’s Orpheus and Eurydice lets you channel both mythic love and musical-theatre cool.

Orpheus' Essential Costume Elements:

Depression-Era Cool: A white or cream button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up, dark suspenders, and slim trousers. Add worn-in boots or oxfords.

Musician’s Touch: Carry a guitar or harmonica to nod to his signature songwriting spirit. A red scarf around the neck or tucked into a pocket adds a subtle pop of color (and foreshadows his love’s descent).

Important Add-On: A small paper flower or laurel pin for a mythic touch.

Eurydice's Essential Costume Elements:

Dustbowl Drifter Vibe: Start with earthy tones—think beige, rust, or brown. A cropped jacket, cargo shorts or tattered skirt, and boots or lace-up shoes give that traveler-on-the-road energy.

Utility Accessories: Fingerless gloves, a small rucksack or canvas satchel, and maybe a prop apple or piece of “coal” to nod to her underworld deal.

Weathered Beauty: Go for natural, slightly smudged makeup and windswept hair—she’s seen some hard days but still glows with grit and resilience.

Hwaboon from Maybe Happy Ending

Claire and Oliver are too easy, right? Why not take the creativity up a notch as dress as Broadway's favorite plant instead? Hwaboon is at the emotional core of the Tony-winning musical and very much deserves some Halloween respresentation.

Essential elements:

Get Twig Chic: Use a simple brown turtleneck to make your torso look like Hwaboon's branches.

Big Blooms: Grab some large fake flowers from your local craft store and attach them to your hands and the top of your head (maybe on a headband?)

Got a Friend? Take Broadway plant inspo to the next level and go as Hwaboon and Audrey II.

The Heathers from Heathers

Nothing says “power, popularity, and pure chaos” like the queens of Westerburg High. Dressing as the Heathers is an instant group hit—equal parts 1980s glamour and dark comedy. Whether you’re going solo or assembling your clique, this look screams confidence, cruelty, and killer fashion (literally).

Essential Costume Elements:

Signature Power Blazers: In red, green, and yellow. Don't forget about matching scrunchies and plaid skirts.

Preppy Perfection: Knee-high socks or tights, Mary Jane shoes or loafers, and immaculate curls or blowouts. Matching pastel nails or glossy lips complete the mean-girl uniform.

’80s School Supplies: Carry croquet mallets, cafeteria trays, or faux yearbooks for instant recognizability.

Estragon and Vladimir from Waiting for Godot

For the theatre lover with a taste for the absurd, you can’t beat Waiting for Godot. Estragon and Vladimir are the ultimate existential duo—equal parts comedy, confusion, and quiet despair.

Essential Costume Elements:

Worn-Out Wanderer Look: A threadbare coat or oversized jacket, slightly rumpled shirt, and loose trousers that have clearly seen better days. Add suspenders for that down-on-his-luck charm.

Scuffed Shoes: Preferably ones that look uncomfortable—he spends half the play complaining about them. You can even stuff newspaper inside as a wink to the character’s struggle.

Bowler Hat: The definitive Beckett accessory—beat up, slightly crooked, and perfect for comedic timing.

The Mormons from The Book of Mormon

Simple, funny, and instantly recognizable, dressing as the missionaries from The Book of Mormon is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Whether you go as the ever-earnest Elder Price or the hilariously clueless Elder Cunningham, you’ll have everyone singing “Hello!” before the night’s over.

Essential Costume Elements:

Missionary Uniforms: Crisp white button-down shirt, black slacks, black tie, and black dress shoes. Roll up the sleeves for a little extra swagger.

Name Tags: The signature “Elder [Your Last Name]” black-and-white badge—DIY it with a printed label or black cardstock.

Accessories: A well-worn Book of Mormon or a clipboard for authenticity.

The Jellicles from Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Slay the house down boots, mama with a nod one of next season's most anticipated shows. This fierce revival switches classic feline-wear for a fierce ballroom aesthetic.

Essential Costume Elements:

Club Kid Realness: Show off your body-ody-ody with ballroom-inspired spandex, boas, and over the top lewks.

Nod to the Original: Throw in a touch of kitty cat with an animal print.

Vibe: Confident, dramatic, and ready to strike a pose—because this is Cats meets ballroom, and the category is Broadway Eleganza.

Madeline and Helen from Death Becomes Her

Glamour, chaos, and immortality gone horribly (and hilariously) wrong—Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp from Death Becomes Her are the Broadway Halloween duo of 2025. It’s the perfect choice for anyone who loves a costume with equal parts elegance and decay.

Madeline's Essential Costume Elements:

Old-Hollywood Glam: A glittering, floor-length gown in red or gold—something that screams “movie star who refuses to age.”

Turn It All Around: Pad the back of your dress to make it appear that your head has spun around.

Vibe: Self-absorbed, dazzling, and a little too pleased with her own reflection.

Helen's Essential Costume Elements:

Elegant Yet Eccentric: A fitted blue or emerald green gown, slightly distressed or torn for her “post-fall” look.

Memorable Details: Use body paint, makeup, or a clever prop to show the iconic hole through her midsection—guaranteed instant recognition.

Vibe: Bitterness meets brilliance—she’s revenge, humor, and heartbreak all rolled into one deliciously overdone package.