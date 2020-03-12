Early Music New York Will Conclude its 45th Season with BACH COUSINS: LUMINOUS DYNASTY
Early Music New York (EM/NY) will conclude its "astronomical" 45th anniversary season with "Bach Cousins: Luminous Dynasty," a program of baroque works by several outstanding predecessors and contemporaries of the family's most famous scion, Johann Sebastian, who also will be represented. The performance will take place Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 PM at the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Manhattan's Lincoln Square neighborhood.
"Johann Sebastian Bach occupies such an exalted place in the music pantheon that it is possible to forget he wasn't just a sui generis phenomenon," states Frederick Renz, Director of EM/NY. "J.S. built upon the foundations of four generations of Bachs, many fine musicians and composers. He acknowledged their legacy, meticulously copying their works and performing them with his own Collegium Musicum in Leipzig. Early Music New York's audience will hear music admired by J.S. Bach himself.
Concert Information
BACH COUSINS
Luminous Dynasty
Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 7:30 pm
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 77 Central Park West, at 68th Street, NYC
Program to include
Heinrich Bach (1615 - 1692)
Sonata in F major (before 1662)
Johann Michael Bach (1648 - 1694)
Sonata in G minor
Johann Christoph Bach (1642/3 - 1703)
Lamento - Ach, dass ich Wassers gnug hätte
Johann Ludwig Bach (1677 - 1731)
Ouverture in G major (1715)
Johann Bernhard Bach (1676 - 1749)
Ouverture No. 3 in E minor
Johann Sebastian Bach (1685 - 1750)
Cantata No. 54, Widerstehe doch der Sünde, BWV 54 (1741)
(program subject to change)
Early Music New York ~ Frederick Renz, Director
with
Daniel Moody, Countertenor
~ TICKETS ~
$40.00 reserved seats
$20.00 student (w/valid ID, available at door, day of)
Tickets available by phone (212-280-0330), on-line (www.EarlyMusicNY.org)
and at the door, half an hour prior to performance.
Group discounts available by telephone. All major credit cards accepted.
