EMPATHY CONCERT Returns with Jenn Colella and Jerusha Cavazos, August 9

Hosts Elliott Masie and Telly Leung invite you and your colleagues to a special Empathy Concert on Monday, August 9th from 4 pm to 5 pm EDT. The focus of this high-energy and engaging concert will be on "Moving Forward!" As we move through the changing phases of the pandemic, we are all facing challenges!

This Empathy Concert comes as co-host Telly Leung returns from Tokyo, Japan where he was starring in Jesus Christ Superstar. The episode will feature two amazing performers: Jenn Colella (Come from Away) and Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom).

Empathy Concerts combine the power of Broadway entertainment with perspectives on how to support our workforce and communities with understanding and connection. As things are shifting and emerging in the workplace, marketplace, and our neighborhoods, the series will continue to focus our attention on the continuing need for empathy in our workplaces and workforces.

Reserve a space for this uplifting and moving session on Monday, August 9th from 4 pm to 5 pm EDT. Learn more at https://www.masie.com/Empathy0809.