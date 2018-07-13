Drapers, Writers, Composers, Arrangers, and More in this Week's BWW Classifieds 7/13

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 7/12/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs: Scheduler/ Assistant to the Director of Artistic Administration

Job Title: Scheduler/ Assistant to the Director of Artistic Administration Reports to: Director of Production Works Closely with: Director of Artistic Administration, Company Manager, Stage Management, Music and Artistic Staff About Sarasota Opera Sarasota Opera, which owns its 1926 historic theater that was renovated in 2008, produces four operas in repertory from January to March, in addition to one opera and a Youth Opera production in the fall. Additionally, throughout... (more)

Full Time Jobs: The Apple Boys (A Ripe New Musical)

The Apple Boys Open Auditions Character Breakdowns "The Apple Boys Encourages Performers Of All Abilities, Ethnicities, And Gender Expressions To Audition." Performer 1: Any Ethnicity, Male-identified, 20's-30's. Vocal Range: Tenor. Barbershop and/or choral singing experience a plus. Plays the following characters: Jack Chapman III: Male, 25 yrs old. Johnny Appleseed's grandson. Ida Handwerker: Female, 35 yrs old. Nathan Handwerker's business partner and wife. Frederick: Male, 30... (more)

Arrangers: Nate

Director and Librettist seeking Music Director/Composer to join in collaboration on New Musical. Heaven's Temple A New Cult Musical "Mitch is retired. Now what? Might as well join a cult. A new musical comedy about the search for life's meaning in the strangest of places." Seeking a collaborator to help finish act two and join the project in its next phase. If you consider yourself a funny person with a love of musical theatre, maybe this is the project for you! Interested candi... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Nate

Director and Librettist seeking Music Director/Composer to join in collaboration on New Musical. Heaven's Temple A New Cult Musical "Mitch is retired. Now what? Might as well join a cult. A new musical comedy about the search for life's meaning in the strangest of places." Seeking a collaborator to help finish act two and join the project in its next phase. If you consider yourself a funny person with a love of musical theatre, maybe this is the project for you! Interested candida... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Costume Crafts Artisan

Costume Crafts Artisan - The nationally recognized Hartford Stage (LORT B) in Hartford, CT. seeks experienced and creative individual for Costume Crafts Artisan for the upcoming 2018-19 Season. Preferred candidates will possess the following qualifications: • Expertise in fabric modification- painting, dying and distressing. • Expertise in Millinery. • Proficiency in Leatherwork. • Proficiency in fabrication and alteration of masks. • Proficiency in fabrication and alteration of armo... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Draper

Draper - The nationally recognized Hartford Stage (LORT B) in Hartford, CT. seeks experienced and creative individual for Draper position. Preferred candidates will possess the following qualifications: • 5 + years professional experience. • Positive attitude. • Exemplary organizational capabilities, strong critical/creative problem solving. • Supervisory experience, good communication and interpersonal abilities; team oriented. • Expertise in dressmaking and men's tailoring- covering p... (more)

Full Time Jobs: THEATRE DIRECTOR WANTED

?? THEATRE DIRECTOR (PAID) NYC/NJ-CHI-LAS VEGAS-MIAMI-TAMPA We are looking for an experienced Performing Arts Director (NON-UNION) that has a passion for the performing arts, and possibly pro wrestling for the historic crossover of the arts "We Don't Play Fight" (see links below) If committed, and up for a challenge...we invite you to apply. Possibly joining the team helps contribute this new theatre production to new heights, new levels, and new locations on future shows! #AboutTheShow... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Acting in Musical Theatre

Learn exciting acting techniques to create a well-rounded musical theatre character. Explore concepts such as breaking down a song, scene, or monologue; developing a character's history; and finding the intentions, objectives, obstacles, and action within the text. Bring any performance to life with honesty. Acting Fundamentals Thursdays 7:00pm - 9:00pm 8-week series: July 19 - September 6, 2018 Instructor: Donald Garverick (Director/Choreographer, 90210: The Musical) Registration c... (more)

Internships: 92nd St. Y - Musical Theatre Artists in Residency Program

Subject: The 92Y Musical Theatre Development Lab Applications The 92Y Musical Theatre Development Lab is pleased to announce the application process for artists to participate in the second season of "The Collective": a group of theatre artists working on creating their own projects within a supportive and challenging environment of feedback and group attention. Please note: this year, the collective will only be focusing on TYA (Theatre for Young Audiences) pieces. If you do not posse... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Technical Director

Orlando Repertory Theatre, a professional theatre for young audiences and families, is seeking a full time Assistant Technical Director. Basic Purpose and Objective of the Role: The Assistant Technical Director (ATD) will maintain Orlando REP's high standard for safety and craftsmanship while carrying out scene shop responsibilities for production season as well as other related duties as assigned. To serve as a positive representative for Orlando REP and in the community with a commitment... (more)

: SAT/ACT Tutor

We are currently looking to hire both entry-level and advanced tutors to begin training in July 2018. Our staff is made up of talented and unique individuals (www.alisteducation.com/test-prep-admissions/meet-our-tutors), which is why we invest so much time and effort in tutor training and support. Details: • Part-time (9+ clients/wk) and full-time (15+ clients/wk) positions available • Flexible scheduling (sessions take place after school and/or on weekends) • Ongoing support through ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Wardrobe Supervisor/Stitcher

Childsplay, Arizona's professional theatre for young audiences has an immediate opening for a Wardrobe Supervisor/Stitcher. Duties will be split between wardrobe during stage productions and costume construction between stage runs. Candidate should be a self-starter and possess good communication skills with a solid wardrobe and costume construction background, familiarity with wigs, attention to detail, the ability to take direction and work independently as well as closely with others. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Wardrobe Technician

Working under the Wardrobe Manager, the Wardrobe Technician will be responsible for any laundry, clothing care, and costume maintenance during performances at Actors Theatre of Louisville. In order to support all the productions in the three performance spaces at Actors Theatre of Louisville, this position will potentially work a schedule that could include mornings, afternoons, or evenings, over 6 days during the 7-day workweek, and will be asked to work between 20-25 hours. To see the f... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Carpenter

Actors Theatre of Louisville SCENIC CARPENTER (SEASONAL) 2 openings Posted June, 2018 Position: Scenic Carpenter (Seasonal) 2 openings Reports To: Technical Director Department: Sets FLSA: Non-Exempt Start Date: July 16, 2018 End Date: April 21, 2019 The Scenic Carpenter constructs scenery and set pieces in accordance with designer plans; includes carpentry, welding, work with plastics, fabrics or other materials. The Scenic Carpenter works as part of the Sets Department team to cons... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Theatre/Dance/Vocal Teacher-High School Faculty

HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE, VOCAL MUSIC, AND/OR DANCE TEACHER OPENING Eastern Kentucky University's Model Lab School (Richmond, Kentucky- just a few miles south of Lexington, KY) is seeking a theatre, vocal music, and/or dance teacher for middle and secondary beginning with the 2018-19 school year. The ideal candidate is willing to direct a minimum of two performances a year and has specialized training or performance experience. Must be willing to teach general humanities courses. Minimum requir... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Box Office Representative

Tony Award-winning Hartford Stage is seeking a seasonal part-time Box Office Representative. Reporting to the Box Office Supervisor and/or Box Office Manager, the Representative's primary responsibilities include assisting Hartford Stage patrons with purchasing single tickets and subscriptions over the phone, in person, and acting as a representative of the Box Office during performances. Candidate should have 1-2 years of customer service experience, excellent telephone demeanor, and the abili... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing Communications Manager

The Indiana Repertory Theatre (IRT), Indiana's leading professional resident not-for-profit theatre, seeks an experienced Marketing Communications Manager to work within the Marketing department to support various internal stakeholders on elements of execution of the organization's integrated marketing plan by enhancing communications, marketing and promotions for the Theatre. POSITION FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES Work with Marketing team in design, creatio... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

Join the dynamic production team of Red Mountain Theatre Company (RMTC) to support our mission of creating powerful theatre experiences that enrich, educate, and engage audiences - nourishing the human spirit, fostering valuable life skills, and cultivating a deeper sense of community. RMTC is looking for an experienced, highly-motivated individual as we move into a robust period of organizational growth! The Technical Director oversees all technical aspects of RMTC's robust schedule of... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Technical Director

ZACH Theatre believes that diverse ideas, cultures, and traditions reflect our community and enhance our insights into the work we present on stage. We are committed to diversity and inclusivity in all areas of our work, including play selection, casting, marketing and public relations efforts, education programs, strategic recruitment of staff, artisans, technicians, and volunteers, and the composition of the Board of Trustees. JOB SUMMARY: The Assistant Technical Director is expected to... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Artistic Director

The Artistic Director (AD) will lead the development and evolution of the artistic vision for Actors Theatre. In co-equal partnership with Managing Director, Kevin E. Moore, the AD will also lead the organization to ensure the theatre company's success - as measured by its artistic excellence, its engagement and impact in the community, its fiscal and institutional health, and the creation of an environment in which the entire company can do its best work and achieve both personal and professio... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is seeking an experienced, skilled, and highly motivated Technical Director to support the Director, Production. Reporting to the Director, Production, the Technical Directors are responsible for budgeting projects (i.e. live performances events, festivals), advancing upcoming performances and directing the technical staff in activities associated with the execution of performances presented at or by the Center; both on ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: China-based Musical Theatre Instructor

This job is a wonderful opportunity for people who want to have international work experience. We are seeking a passionate individual with strong knowledge for theatre and a love for working with kids. The job is based in Shanghai for 4 months (early September 2018 to early January 2019). An ideal candidate has musical theatre teaching experience working with children ages 7-14, is energetic and flexible and has an academic background in performing arts. Classroom management is a must for perfor... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

NextStop Theatre Company, a professional not-for-profit regional theatre located in Herndon, Virginia, seeks a qualified and motivated individual to serve as our next Technical Director. This full-time member of the staff reports directly to the Producing Artistic Director and is responsible for management, coordination, and execution of all activities related to the technical components of the company's mainstage, TYA, and special event productions. Required Experience: Superior carpentr... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Associate

ABOUT Ars Nova: Ars Nova exists to discover, develop and launch singular theater, music and comedy artists who are in the early stages of their professional careers. Our dynamic slate of programs supports outside-the-box thinking and encourages innovative, genre-bending work. By providing a protective environment where risk-taking and collaboration are paramount, Ars Nova gives voice to a new generation of diverse artists and audiences, pushing the boundaries of live entertainment by nurturin... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing Manager

Dallas Theater Center seeks an energetic, experienced, and dedicated individual to assist its Marketing and Communications department, lead the social media communications program, and contribute to photography and video. The ideal candidate will have 2+ years experience managing social media and marketing for nonprofit or entertainment organizations. Candidate must possess excellent written and verbal communication skills, superior organizational skills and have social media management experie... (more)

