Doug Varone and Dancers to Mark 40th Anniversary with Repertory Program at 92NY

The 92nd Street Y, New York presents Doug Varone and Dancers as it continues its 40th anniversary celebration including new and repertory works – some not seen in New York for decades. Performances are on December 4 and 5 in Buttenwieser Hall at the Arnhold Center, with tickets available at https://www.92ny.org/event/doug-varone-and-dancers.

This anniversary program traces four decades of repertory, bringing together landmark works, rarely seen pieces, and the evolution of a distinctive choreographic vocabulary. The Bench Quartet (1986), featured on the company's inaugural concert at PS 122, has since been performed by more than 100 colleges nationwide, while Nocturne 1 (1987) laid the groundwork for a movement vocabulary explored over the past 40 years. Strict Love and Possession Fast Quartet (both 1994) premiered at the Harkness Dance Festival at Playhouse 91, while Lux (2006) has become a hallmark of the company. The program also follows the evolution of the Nocturne series, from its origins in 1987 through Nocturne 2 (2017), which premiered at Jacob's Pillow 30 years later, to Nocturne 3 (2022) and Nocturne 4 (2026). Alongside Able to Leap Tall Buildings (2012) and Shelter (2016), these works reveal a living repertory that continues to evolve while remaining rooted in four decades of choreographic exploration.

'I have curated a program that pays homage to our time at and relationship to the 92NY, as well as looking at the trajectory of my career for the last 40 years. The intimacy of Buttenwieser Hall has allowed me to choose mostly smaller works that fit perfectly into the space, sharing an aspect of the scope of my work rarely seen,' comments Doug Varone.

Founded in 1986, Doug Varone and Dancers have built a body of work defined by its humanity, musicality and expansive reach, spanning concert dance, theater, opera, and film, garnering 11 Bessie Awards and performances across the US and internationally, calling 92NY home from 2007 to 2015. Over those years as the Harkness Dance Center's resident company, Varone brought his signature blend of kinetic intensity, emotional depth, and formal clarity to 92NY's stages, including the creation of the Harkness Dance Festival's Stripped/Dressed series, inviting audiences into the creative process before performance. Part of 92NY's Home season, this return is both a reflection and a renewal: an artist revisiting a place of deep history and bringing it into the present.

About The 92nd Street Y, New York

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.

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