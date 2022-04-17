Don't Miss the Story of One of the Most Successful Solo Acts in Popular Music History!

The TONY, GRAMMY, and OLIVIER AWARD-WINNING MUSICAL comes to Charleston, SC. Beautiful - The Carole King Musical May 10 & 11, 2022 at 7:30pm Charleston Gaillard Center Charleston, SC "OUT OF CONTROL AMAZING!" - Entertainment Weekly "INSTANTLY JOINS THE RANKS OF THE IRRESISTIBLE!" - The Huffington Post One of the most celebrated Broadway musicals in recent years, BEAUTIFUL is the inspiring true story of Carole King's rise to stardom. Now, the smash hit winner of the Tony Award®, London's Olivier Award and the Grammy® Award brings her unforgettable journey to Charleston. From King's beginning as part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music, BEAUTIFUL captures an unforgettable era in pop music history through the eyes of the woman who helped define it. Buy tickets: https://gaillardcenter.org/events/beautiful-the-carole-king-musical/ GAILLARD CENTER TICKET OFFICE (843) 242-3099 ticketing@gaillardcenter.org 11am - 6pm Monday - Friday and two hours prior to a performance