My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Disney on Broadway Sets Concert Lineup For 2027 Festival of the Arts
The concert will feature reunions with original stars from Aida, The Little Mermaid, and more.
Disney on Broadway has announced the lineup for its 2027 concert series for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. First time participants this year include Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal, Marisha Wallace, Ryan McCartan, Norm Lewis, and Mason Reeves.
The concert series will kick off with Aladdin stars Michael James Scott and Marisha Wallace reuniting for seven days. Original Aida stars Adam Pascal and Sherie Rene Scott will also be reuniting for an engagement.
Scott's original Little Mermaid co-stars, Sierra Boggess and Norm Lewis, will be joining forces once more for several concerts, as well.
This year's concert series will conclude with a special finale concert, celebrating Disney's Broadway hit Newsies.
Read the full lineup, first reported by Disney Parks Blog, below.
Disney on Broadway Concert Series 2027 Schedule
January 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 25, 26 – Michael James Scott and Marisha Wallace
January 16, 19, 20, 23, 24, 27, 28 – Ashley Brown and Josh Strickland
January 29, 31, February 1, 4, 5, 8, 9 – Adam Pascal and Sherie Rene Scott
January 30, February 2, 3, 6, 7, 10, 11 – Sierra Boggess and Norm Lewis
February 12, 14, 15, 18, 19, 22, 25 – Kara Lindsay and Mason Reeves
February 13, 16, 17, 20, 21, 23, 24, 26 – Caissie Levy and Ryan McCartan
February 27, 28 and March 1 – Special Finale Concert: Seize the Day! A Newsies Celebration
Go inside last year's Disney on Broadway celebration at the Festival of the Arts with Sierra Boggess, Adam Jacobs, Jelani Remy, and Isabella McCalla here.
For the third year, visitors can also step behind the curtain with Once Upon A Stage: The Music of Disney on Broadway, an exhibit at CommuniCore Hall. This year's exhibit will showcase Disney on Broadway musicals of the past, present, and future using the music of The Lion King, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and more.
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