From November 6 through December 15, Art on the Block NYC presents artist, printmaker, and puppeteer Diane Matyas in residence at its UWS Artspace. Matyas’s work explores the intersections between science and allegory. Drawing upon her experience as a museum educator, the artist’s interdisciplinary practice utilizes a visual language influenced by New York City’s built and natural environments and scientific principles including buoyancy, gravity, and evaporation. Matyas utilizes these tools to construct fables that draw upon the city’s urban mythos and history to create surprise, curiosity, and a deeper understanding of viewers’ interconnected worlds.

Shadow and Story will feature selections of her works on paper alongside recent experimentations in sculpture and shadow puppetry. A “crankie” puppet theater crowns the exhibition and provides participants with opportunities to experiment with light and dimension. The residency and exhibition will be accompanied by four public programs, which will introduce audience members to Matyas’s practice and invite them to explore their own connections to movement, history, and place.

Diane Matyas is an artist and educator based in Staten Island, NY. She received her BFA and MFA from Cornell University and has worked in art education for over 30 years. Matyas has an established public art practice, including Luna Park Elephant at MakerPark, #FREEHAPPY at SAVEARTSPACE, and Submerged at the New York Harbor School. Recent exhibitions include Unique Impressions at the Salmagundi Club (2026), Queer in Nature at Arsenal Gallery (2024), Works on Paper at the LBI Foundation of Arts and Sciences (2024), and Day de DaDa at the Newhouse Center for Contemporary Art, Snug Harbor Cultural Center (2024).

Art on the Block NYC was established in 2024 with the dual purpose of making art more accessible to the public while providing working artists a place to create and show their work. Through short-term residencies in a New York City storefront, the organization highlights artists by inviting them to transform the space into both a studio and gallery. During their residencies, artists also host free and low-cost programs for youth, families, and adults.

“Luminaria Jars,” a family program for children ages 3–10 accompanied by an adult, will take place on Saturday, December 5, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. “Figures in Light & Shadow,” a drop-in program, will take place on Thursday, December 10, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming