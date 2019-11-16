Devolution Productions Presents A 70's Masquerade Tale Party

The first ever combined fundraising for three companies. Could you say "Fun, Fabulous, and Fearless" A 70's Masquerade Tale Party , which takes place on November 23, 2019, at Etcetera Etcetera Restaurant. This is D'Evolution Productions third event this year, and is open to all in New York City, and beyond. We want to help SAGE, Project Reach and our company with financial growth. Over 500 people benefit from the company's services mentioned.

To keep you motivated, we are putting together three mini skits for your entertainment. We have a hilarious skit about the Golden Girls in Prospect Park, Good Times in New York, and the finale performance, sing the Be My Baby, by The Ronettes.

There's going to be fashion, jewelry, photography, and such for retail and showcasings. Prizes will be awarded to the best costume and mask design, best dress, and most original costume contest.

Finally, you get to snack on Fried Calamari & Zucchini with tomato sauce, selected sliced Italian Meats, and Parma Prosciutto with Dates wrapped in Pancetta and Seasoned Melon. Also a Cash Bar is provided. All tickets must be purchased in an advanced, and via Cashapp or Venmo $davidacala.

Where: Etcetera Etcetera

352 West 44th Street 2nd, FLoor. NY. 10036

Time: 9:30pm to 11:30pm

When: November, 23rd, 2019





