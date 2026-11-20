Asolo Repertory Theatre cast member Devin Cortez will take over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story on Friday, November 20, offering a behind-the-scenes look at Singin' in the Rain as the company prepares for its opening night.

Cortez, who makes his Asolo Rep debut in the ensemble and understudies Don Lockwood, recently appeared in the first national tour of Some Like It Hot. His credits also include the Off-Broadway revival of Heathers, Empire, and Americano.

The takeover will give followers a glimpse into life backstage at Asolo Rep during the production's final preview performance, ahead of its November 21 opening.

Follow the takeover here and connect with Cortez at @devin.cortez.

Singin' in the Rain runs through January 2, 2027. Tickets and information at asolorep.org.

About Devin Cortez

Devin Cortez (Ensemble, U/S Don Lockwood) is honored to be making his Asolo Repertory Theatre debut! Off-Broadway: Heathers (revival), Empire, Americano. National Tour: Some Like It Hot (First Natl. Tour). Other recent credits: 42 Balloons (North American Premiere/Jeff Award Nominee), Chicago Shakespeare, The MUNY, La Jolla Playhouse, Bucks County Playhouse, Two River Theater, Disney Live Entertainment, NCL, and more! TV: Chuck (NBC), Cougar Town (ABC), Disney XD. BFA in musical theater from Emerson College. Thank you to HAA and Josh and Lee. Much love to Joe and to my California-based family! @devin.cortez

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