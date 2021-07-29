Derek Klena, Jenny DiNoia, and More Join BroadwayPlus for WISH GRANTED: BROADWAY'S BACK!

Broadway Plus in association with MAKE-A-WISH Metro New York has announced Wish Granted: Broadway's Back!, on August 10th, at 8 PM EDT.

The hour-long benefit concert will feature an evening of cabaret performances by some of Broadway's brightest stars. The concert will go up in the legendary Sony Hall to a limited in-person audience, as well as being streamed live free of charge.

Broadway Plus has had a longstanding relationship with the Make-A-Wish foundation, often being key facilitators for Broadway related wishes as Broadway Plus Founder and President, Nathaniel Hill, sits on the junior board of Make-A-Wish Metro New York.

Featuring performances by Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton), Jenny DiNoia (Wicked), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), Britt Mack (SIX), Devon Hadsell (Mean Girls), and Danny Quadrino (Newsies).

Tickets are now available to see this show at Sony Hall with 100% of proceeds going directly to Make-A-Wish. Tickets for the concert are available for purchase for $100 at this link: Tickets here. You can donate directly to the Broadway Plus fundraiser here: Donate Directly.