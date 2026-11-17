UNKNOWN CALLER, a new collaboration between Derek DelGaudio and Emmy Award winner Frank Oz, will debut at The Public Theater in Spring 2027. The world premiere production, devised specifically for this presentation in The Public's LuEsther Hall, will begin Tuesday, March 30 with a Joseph Papp Free Performance.

The brand-new production follows DelGaudio's one-man show, In & Of Itself, also directed by Oz, which was a New York Times Critic's Pick and ran for more than 500 performances at the Daryl Roth Theatre from 2017 to 2018, breaking box office records. Now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, In & Of Itself set the stage for UNKNOWN CALLER, a new encounter with mystery that asks what we can believe in a counterfeit world.

Tickets for UNKNOWN CALLER will go on sale to Public Theater Partners and Supporters on Thursday, December 3 and single ticket buyers on Wednesday, December 16. Tickets can be accessed by visiting publictheater.org, calling 212.967.7555, or in person at the Guest Desk at The Public Theater at 425 Lafayette Street.

(Creator & Performer) once worked as a puppeteer in the cave described by Plato. Now he uses those same talents to help others escape. His work includes the theater piece and film In & Of Itself and the book AMORALMAN. He directed Neal Brennan’s Blocks, served as Artist-in-Residence at Walt Disney Imagineering, and co-founded the performance art collective A.BANDIT. DelGaudio is also a co-conspirator at Deceptive Practices, a creative firm offering “Arcane Knowledge on a Need-to-Know Basis,” and an Affiliate Scholar at Georgetown University.

(Director) is a four-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the Art Directors Guild Award, the Creative Achievement Comedy Award, the Saturn Lifetime Achievement Award, two George Foster Peabody Awards, the Disney Legends Award, and others. He performed with The Muppets and in the Star Wars films. The dozen feature films he has directed include Little Shop of Horrors, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, What About Bob?, Bowfinger, In & Out, The Score, and Death at a Funeral. He previously collaborated with Derek DelGaudio as the director of In & Of Itself on stage and in film. Unknown Caller marks Oz‘s return to The Public Theater, where he last directed Christopher Durang’s For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls.

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