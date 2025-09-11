It's Jamie Lloyd's Broadway 

Click Here for More on BroadwayWorld's 2025 Fall Preview

Perhaps no director has made a more profound impact on Broadway and West End stages in recent years than Jamie Lloyd. After astounding audiences with his take on Sunset Boulevard (Tony winner for Best Revival of a Musical) last season, he returned to London this summer to yet again dazzle audiences with a daring new production of Evita, starring Rachel Zegler. Broadway is officially paying attention...

And good thing, because he returns this fall with his fifth Broadway show- Samuel Beckett's iconic and absurd tragicomedy, Waiting for Godot.

"The fact that people would be coming to the theatre, possibly for the first time, and experiencing Beckett is really, really, cool," Lloyd told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "That's the exciting thing about doing all of these revivals and also seeing these plays from a different point of view and hopefully energizing them and letting them vibrate in a very contemporary way.

"It certainly does introduce this masterwork to a whole new generation, and I think that's really important, because people discover work that is so meaningful that says so much about our existence, so much about ourselves and each other. We learn so much about ourselves and each other in the act of making it and in the act of witnessing it. In the way that a different generation discovered Andrew Lloyd Webber's work [with Sunset Boulevard]... and how brilliant it is that people now get to discover Samuel Beckett's work."

This revival (the fourth since the play premiered on Broadway in 1953), is led by real life friends Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, with Brandon J. Dirden and Michael Patrick Thornton. Lloyd admits that the whole company has been hard at work breaking down Beckett's words.

"They've all come into the rehearsal room with such an open heart and an open mind, ready to just explore all the possibilities of this play, as opposed to just abiding by the Beckett rules, whatever that means, or being too reverential," he continued. "We're being very respectful in terms of honoring every word- we're not changing a word of the text. We're being very thorough with the punctuation and the clues, and the rhythm, the melody of the writing... because why wouldn't you!? But as we always do, we ask the actors to find themselves in the characters and the characters in themselves."

Waiting for Godot will begin previews at the Hudson Theatre on September 13 and will open on September 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas