Jocelyn Maher is currently making her Broadway debut as Ginny Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child! BroadwayWorld spoke with Maher about her childhood connection to the wizarding world, bringing her own interpretation to Ginny while honoring the character audiences have known for years, sharing the stage with Tom Felton, and the "pure electricity" she felt stepping onto a Broadway stage for the first time.

Read the full interview and see photography from BroadwayWorld's Jennifer Broski!

You are making your Broadway debut as Ginny in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. I'm curious what your relationship with the Harry Potter books and films were growing up, and what was your reaction when you found out you'd be playing this role?

Yeah! I, like so many people around the world, grew up alongside Harry and all of the characters in the wizarding world. I think I was in third grade, and my teacher read the first book to all of us aloud during our lunch period. We all sort of fell in love and were so enamored with this world. Then, subsequently, every year, I would be waiting down at my local bookstore at midnight to go get the books, and then the movies followed suit.

It is so special to be a part of something that I know was so huge in my life growing up as a child, and then seeing how that level of impact has rippled out across the world and, of course, generationally. It means so much to get to be a part of something that is so special and foundational for so many people.

Audiences have journeyed with this character. They've watched her grow up through the series, and you're picking up her story two decades later. I'm curious how you approach developing your own interpretation of Ginny while honoring the character that fans have known and loved for so many years.

For me, I think it always goes back to the text. We had enough of an idea of Ginny's youth through the books, and I just always read her as such a very strong and independent young woman. For her to grow up with so many older brothers and being the only girl in that family, I know what that means. I have one older brother, so multiply it by six with her, and it's so much! That level of resilience and forging your own path, I certainly see that in her.

Then, going to the actual text of The Cursed Child and seeing her humor really shine through, and again, that strong sense of resilience. I think one of the most beautiful things that I really appreciate about Ginny is her identification of the necessity for autonomy in everyone around. She's also willing to change her mind and see everyone as human and try to meet them where they are and what they need, and she respects that. I just find that such an admirable quality.

Absolutely! You're joining the company at a particularly exciting time, with Tom Felton reprising his role as Draco and Rupert Grint set to join the company. What has it been like so far working with Tom and everybody? And how are you feeling about getting to play Rupert's sister?

It's been amazing, and I am thrilled and so looking forward to getting to meet and work and play with Rupert. Tom has just been fantastic. He's so playful, and he has such a beautifully specific, lived-in creation of this character that he really embodied and demonstrated for the rest of the world from such a young age.

He's just delightful, and every night up there, it's something so fresh. I feel like I learn so much more about Draco with each time at it. He's so much fun to play with, and I just couldn't be luckier.

The staging itself, the lighting design, the set design, the magic — it really brings the wizarding world to life through these illusions, and it's amazing. What has been the most fascinating part of learning how to inhabit this world on stage?

Oh my gosh. I think the most fascinating part actually is that there's so much of it that I still don't know. I'm very familiar, obviously, with my track, but watching it and watching so many of those illusions, I still don't know how they happen. When I talk to audience members afterwards and they ask me about it, I really wouldn't tell you, but I truly don't even have an answer for you! I stand mouth agape every night backstage watching as well.

That's so special, to be a part of something that creates such awe and wonder, and that's not an easy thing to do these days. I just have so much pride to get to be a part of something that really invokes that, and in such a joyful manner as well.

What stands out to you the most from your first night in the show? What did it feel like to step out in front of an audience?

Coming in and learning the show and being the only cast member who was totally brand new to the wizarding world, I had a sense of pure electricity surging through my body that first night.

It was so exciting, and I felt so incredibly held by every single company member that made this process that could feel very daunting a lot more approachable. At every turn, I knew that there were people who were there to catch me should anything happen, and I feel so eternally grateful for that. But it was a level of electricity and energy inside my body that I'm not sure I've ever felt before. It was quite thrilling.

Do you have any final thoughts you'd like to share? Anything at all that you want to mention or say to audience members?

I'm just so blown away every night when we look out and I see this packed theater house. That actually gets me quite emotional. Coming and spending an evening together with complete strangers to take in a story that is about love and acceptance, and celebrating true humanity at its core, there's so much wonder and magic around it. And then to see people afterwards, to know what it has meant to them to witness that story, it just brings me so much joy and purpose as an artist.

I'm the luckiest person in the world, and I really believe I have the best job in the world, that I get to go and be a part of that every night and instill something that is bringing a sense of excitement and curiosity, and hopefully cracking people's hearts open a little bit in a wonderful way. I just couldn't be more honored to be a part of that.

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