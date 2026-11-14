David Haney to Present Herbie Nichols Music and Stories at Five Spot Jazz in New York

On Saturday, December 5, 2026, pianist, composer, and storyteller David Haney brings New York Jazz Stories: Music and Stories About Herbie Nichols to the Five Spot Jazz in the East Village — the newly reborn heir to one of the most legendary jazz venues in American history. Joined by drummer Billy Mintz and bassist Adam Lane, Haney presents an evening of live performances of Herbie Nichols's own compositions, woven together with storytelling and jazz improvisation, in tribute to one of the most unjustly overlooked figures in the history of the music.

Herbie Nichols, Music and Stories at Five Spot Jazz

DEC 05 (SAT.) FIVE SPOT JAZZ

David Haney - Piano & Narration (Instagram)

Billy Mintz - Drums (Website)

Adam Lane - Bass

8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 5:30PM)

Reservations

Guadalupe from the Aztec

The Shrine is immensely pleased to host the world premiere of Guadalupe from the Aztec, a retelling of the miracle at Tepeyac that joins spoken narration with a live score for piano and flute.

The performance is built on the oldest story of the miracle at Guadalupe, originally written in the Nahuatl language in 1649. Fr. Cawley translated the account into English over a period of thirty years. Now, for the first time, that translation is being brought to life onstage, with the words carried by a narrator and shaped by music written to move alongside them.

David Haney will serve as narrator and pianist, and Yael 'KAT' Modiano Acher will perform on flute. Together they follow the story as it unfolds at Tepeyac, letting the spoken word and the instruments answer one another throughout the evening.

Venue

St. Frances Cabrini Shrine

701 Fort Washington Avenue (@190th Street)

New York, NY 10040 United States

Listen: World Premiere Performance on WFMU

Listen to David Haney with Yael 'KAT' Modiano Acher on Dave Sewelson's Music for A Free World on WFMU on Nov. 21 2-5 PM ET. https://wfmu.org/playlists/FI

Show includes a special preview of a new album coming out on Neuma Records; plus a WORLD PREMIERE performance of THE WATERS OF NON-EXISTENCE VISHNU IN NEW YORK







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