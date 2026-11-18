The New York Pops will celebrate Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe winner composer David Foster as its music honoree and co-chairman of WME Group Richard Weitz as its visionary honoree at the orchestra's 44th Birthday Gala on Monday, April 26, 2027 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The Gala concert will feature some of David Foster's most memorable songs performed by The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, with a line-up of guest artists to be announced.

With 16 Grammy Awards, including three for Producer of the Year, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and three Oscar nominations for “Best Original Song,” David Foster has earned a reputation as a keen spotter of new talent, playing a key role in the discovery and career launches of artists including Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé.

Visionary honoree Richard Weitz is Co-Chairman of WME Group, serving alongside Christian Muirhead. Together they oversee representation businesses spanning nearly every vertical of entertainment, sports, and fashion. Weitz's passion for exposure to music education is a driving force in his career, and he has co-chaired The New York Pops Gala for the past four years due to his belief in the orchestra's mission to provide free music education programs to all ages through its PopsEd programs.

Proceeds from the Gala support The New York Pops orchestra and the organization's PopsEd music education programs. The concert is followed by a black tie optional dinner and dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York.

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