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David Appel to Premiere New Choreography for Dance Improvisers in New York

The program continues Appel's longtime interest in improvisation, with work built in close collaboration with the performers.

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David Appel to Premiere New Choreography for Dance Improvisers in New York

Choreographer David Appel premieres then this happens on Sunday November 22 at 6:00pm at 100 Grand Dance, 100 Grand Street #2 in New York, NY.

Admittance is by a $20 suggested donation (cash only, no reservations) or pay what you can for one perfornance only. 

This is a collection of new pieces created in close collaboration with the multi-generational dancers Randy Burd, Allison Costa, Cecilia Fontanesi, Ava Heller, and Julianna Massa, intriguing and compelling improvisers all. The work continues Appel’s longtime fascination with how the act of improvising enables us to focus on enhancing the dancing body’s articulate possibilities, how diverse sets of people can wield their disparate and particular abilities, skills, and experiences to make things together, and how composed improvisation enables us to calibrate playing the dynamics between what we know and the unexpected.

For the past 53 years, he has repeatedly looked at how an individual’s chosen pursuits and craft can better meet, interact, and mesh with those of a group. And that being committed to a process within which questions are posed and alternatives invited might suggest how we can move forward in community with others—modeling ways of engaging ourselves, each other, and our environment. Ultimately, what he creates springs from the belief that dancing/movement discovery can parallel what we aspire to in our wider world…and that further uncovering the body’s possibilities can allude to how we perceive our own more generally.

David Appel is a choreographer and dancer whose work has been presented in a range of contexts throughout North America, Europe, and in Mexico since the early 1970s. Part of the post-Judson generation that transmitted and transformed those artists’ innovations, he has primarily followed his own path, while performing along the way with Simone Forti, Steve Paxton, City Dance Theater of Boston, as an instigator and/or part of several dance/music collaborative and improvisation groups, and with many other individual artists in various media. He has received a number of grants and awards including three NEA Choreographers Fellowships as well as most recently a 2023 NYSCA grant (with composer/sound artist John Morton), and has been invited to festivals in both the United States and abroad. (www.youtinydancer.com)



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