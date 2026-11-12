Davalois Fearon to Present Excerpts of STORIES FOUND at Movement Research's Judson Church Series

Davalois Fearon Dance will present excerpts of Stories Found by Jamaican-born, Bronx-raised choreographer, artist-scholar, and Davalois Fearon Dance Artistic Director Davalois Fearon on Monday, November 30, 2026, at 7 PM through the Movement Research at the Judson Church series. As a 2026-27 Movement Research Artist-in-Residence, Fearon shares the evening with works by Jungwoong Kim, Rochelle Phillips, and Evan Ray Suzuki for a night of experimentation, emerging ideas, and works in progress.

Stories Found continues Fearon's decade-long investigation into what it means to be a Black dance artist, a question she first explored through her 2014 thesis research for Time to Talk. Growing up Jamaican in the Bronx, Fearon learned to separate her cultural identity from her formal dance training, navigating institutions that privileged Eurocentric concert dance over the artistic knowledge embedded in her Jamaican upbringing. Her choreographic practice became a way to challenge that conditioning and bring these seemingly separate identities into conversation.

In 2017, Fearon began developing Lift Up to explore cross-cultural contributions to contemporary dance, an investigation that evolved into the Finding Herstory Project (2021-2025). Through a series of solos and group works, including Finding Herstory, KERNEL, and Herstories, the project examined how African diasporic and other cross-cultural movement traditions influence contemporary dance, celebrating contributions that have often gone unacknowledged. Beginning in 2022, Fearon's semiannual field research trips to Jamaica further fueled this investigation. The project ultimately culminated in Up/right, which brings Fearon's Afro-Jamaican cultural research into conversation with her extensive training and professional experience in concert dance.

Initially conceived as the culmination of the Finding Herstory Project, Stories Found has since evolved into a new phase of artistic research. Through her Movement Research AIR residency, Fearon has turned toward DFD's choreographic history, revisiting movement material never developed into completed compositions, works never publicly performed, and pieces presented only once. Rather than reconstructing earlier choreography, she is investigating how her distinct Afro-Caribbean, ballet-infused postmodern movement vocabularies gradually converged and transformed, and how this material can generate new choreographic possibilities.

This excavation has revealed Fearon's recurring interest in the push and pull between seemingly opposing forces, from proximal and distal movement to contrasting rhythms, dynamics, and textures, and the conceptual tensions between oppression and liberation. Through improvisation and choreographic experimentation, she is examining the physical principles underlying her evolving fusion movement language.

Equally significant, the residency has provided Fearon space to investigate the artistic culture and community she has cultivated through DFD over the past decade. Rooted in joy, mutual respect, ethical support, personal agency, and transparent communication, the culture recognizes the different needs and capacities of dancers and collaborators. Fearon sees these relationships as essential to creating an environment where artists can experiment, take creative risks, and challenge narrow definitions of acceptable concert dance.

For Fearon, performance is not simply a finished product but part of an ongoing inquiry in which choreography catalyzes dialogue, creative research, education, and community engagement. A defining characteristic of her work is its intensity. Whether joyful or sorrowful, playful or confrontational, her choreography commands space and invites audiences into a visceral experience. Through contrasting physical and rhythmic dynamics, she explores the complexities of being human and the possibilities that emerge between opposing forces.

The November 30 presentation brings these discoveries into new choreography featuring rehearsal director and dancer Tess Montoya, dancers Storm Stokes and Mikaila Ware, and Fearon, with music by longtime collaborator and DFD Music Director Mike McGinnis as well as Adriel Vincent Brown (Drums) and Elias Bailey (Bass). This will be the second public work-in-progress showing of Stories Found, following its December 2024 presentation through a Brooklyn Arts Exchange (BAX) Space Grant residency. The work continues developing toward an anticipated 2027 premiere.

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