Daniel Croix Henderson Shares All of the Backstage Scoop From THE IMAGINARY INVALID

We all know how much hard work goes into the performances that audiences see eight times a week on Broadway. When they're not giving it their all onstage, most performers are backstage doing what it takes to stay happy, healthy, and ready to go between scenes. In Words From The Wings, BroadwayWorld is taking fans behind the curtain to shine a spotlight on the everyday routines that keep Broadway stars moving.

In this edition, we catch up with Daniel Croix Henderson who plays Cleante in The Imaginary Invalid on Broadway. Find out what he has to say about his favorite backstage moments, routines, and more!

Daniel Croix Henderson’s stage credits include Kenny Leon’s acclaimed Much Ado About Nothing at The Public’s Shakespeare in the Park, the world premiere of Jiehae Park’s the aves, directed by Knud Adams, Seven Guitars at Purchase Rep, and over a dozen regional productions. On screen, he starred as Jason Franklin in more than 100 episodes of the BET/Paramount+ series The Oval and recurred on Manhunt (Apple TV+) and Love, Victor (Hulu). As a filmmaker, he produced “Don’t Tell Mama” (Sundance 2026) and is the writer-director of the Oscar-qualifying short film “Huli.” Daniel is a graduate of the Acting Conservatory at SUNY Purchase.

What's the first thing you do when you arrive at the theatre?

Stepping out of the bustle of Times Square and into the Todd Haimes Theatre is like entering an oasis of creativity, with lots of smiles through those doors. I love saying hello to folks working the box office, the crew, wardrobe, security, stage management, and the incredible people who hold this show up before our audience ever walks in. Then I head up to my dressing room to prepare. I get my sweat on with calisthenics, shadowboxing, and stretching, then warm up my voice with the shower on hot, like a mini steam room. Whether I’m approaching the physical precision of this production or the quiet internal world of a more naturalistic project, warming up and getting the chi flowing brings me into a state of presence.

What's the last thing you do before you go on stage?

Taped to my dressing room mirror are printed photos of my family and close friends, several of whom I came up with at the acting conservatory at SUNY Purchase. Beside them are photos of actors I look to as the blueprint (Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee, Harry Belafonte, Chadwick Boseman) and of my late acting teachers, Lorna C. Hill, Charles Tuthill, and Dean Irby. During rehearsals, our director, Brandon J. Dirden, asked us to bring in photos of our people to tack onto the studio walls, and on breaks we’d talk to each other about our families and the people we love. I don’t go onstage without taking a moment to look at these faces. They ground me and remind me of who I’m doing this for, who I’m doing it with, and the shoulders I stand on.

What's your must-have backstage snack?

I'm big on the outdoors, sunlight, and fresh air, which we don't get too much of in the ever-fragrant and peaceful Times Square. But something I've found that makes me feel more connected to nature is filling my dressing room with mandarins and clementines. Snacking on citrus makes me feel like I'm eating a little piece of the sun.

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

Right before places, our cast huddles up to check in, share a laugh, and throw our hands in the air on three. If my sister’s in the audience, it might be “1, 2, 3, Daniel’s sister!” If it’s been a long week it’s “1, 2, 3, energy!” At the top of the show, we’re wearing full-length black robes and commedia dell’arte masks, so to anyone watching, I imagine we look like a strange cult. But theatre leaves no room for “normal.” Our job is to tilt reality sideways so audiences can see the world with fresh eyes. Showbiz, baby!

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

A hot water kettle, a sunset lamp for relaxing vibes, my yoga mat, fresh flowers, and honey.

What's your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

There are actually too many to name. Rachel Bloom breaks the fourth wall as Toinette and finds moments of spontaneous, stand-up-like improv - she’s brilliant and sharp as a knife. Brooks Ashmanskas, Hiram Delgado, and Crystal A. Dickinson make me belly laugh from backstage, and Ava Lalezarzadeh as Angélique brings a heart as deep as the ocean.

Witnessing and admiring their craft has taught me so much about approaching my role. Cléante is the classic innamorato, so deeply in love that he sneaks into Argan’s house disguised as a music teacher and sings an improvised operatic duet with Angélique to express his true feelings, right under her father’s nose. Finding the sincerity in these absurd circumstances is what makes the comedy land - I have to mean every single word. Every night, watching our cast navigate that balance between heightened style and rooted truth really inspires me.

One scene I especially love is between Bill Irwin and Dylan Baker, where Dylan’s Béralde pleads with his hypochondriac brother with loving concern. “Brother,” he says, “we are Nature, and we must look to our bodies with curiosity and wonder...” Bill, as Argan, boomerangs counterarguments, but the sensitivity with which he listens makes you feel the possibility that he may change for the better. It’s a message Argan, in his stubbornness, could only ever hear from family. Our Imaginary Invalid, lovingly shaped by Brandon and in the wonderful hands of Bill’s adaptation, is at its core a story about family. To watch Bill and Dylan, true friends in real life and each a master of the craft, play brothers each night is a beautiful thing. It’s a great honor to make my Broadway debut with such a brilliant, hyper-present ensemble.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

Between shows recently, Bill, with our company manager Ryan Buchholz, set up a projector to screen Buster Keaton silent films, complete with Chris Johnson playing a live piano score. Our cast, wardrobe, security, and management teams all huddled together in a DIY pop-up Broadway cinema club. I laughed until my stomach hurt.

It was moving to see Keaton’s physical vocabulary living on in Bill’s body of work. Since graduating, I’ve been driven by multi-hyphenates like Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Riz Ahmed, and Michaela Coel - creators who expanded what’s possible by shaping their own stories both in front of and behind the camera. The greats like Keaton, Chaplin, Poitier, and Welles remind us that multi-hyphenate artists have often paved our way and shaped culture. There’s nothing new under the sun, but new constellations form every day. Watching Bill perform his own adaptation each night reinforces my little mantra: never wait, always create - which is central to my work at Ringshout Productions (ringshoutproductions.com), the production company I founded to develop and produce artful, character-driven films. Right after The Imaginary Invalid closes, we go into production on our next film, with the team behind Chloe Leigh King’s Sundance 2026 film Don’t Tell Mama.

Witnessing Bill’s mastery, sharing the stage with this company… I look at the photos on my dressing room mirror. I watch Bill Irwin from the wings. I laugh, hard. I’m grateful to be exactly where I am, and I didn’t always feel this way. We only have a few weeks left in the run, but it feels like the beginning of a very special chapter.

About The Imaginary Invalid

The Imaginary Invalid by Molière, translated by Doug Skinner, adapted by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin, with direction by Tony Award nominee Brandon J. Dirden, is officially open on Broadway. The production is now running at Roundabout's Todd Haimes Theatre through Sunday, November 22, 2026.

The Imaginary Invalid cast includes Brooks Ashmanskas as "Dr. Diafoirus/Purgon," Dylan Baker as "Beralde," Rachel Bloom as "Toinette," Hiram Delgado as "Bonnefoy/Thomas/Fleurant," Crystal A. Dickinson as "Beline," Daniel Croix Henderson as "Cleante," Bill Irwin as "Argan," and Ava Lalezarzadeh as "Angelique."

The creative team includes: Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Karen Perry (Costume Design), Allen Lee Hughes (Lighting Design), John Gromada (Sound Design and Original Music), Nikiya Mathis (Hair and Wig Design), and Lorenzo Pisoni (Movement Direction). Casting is by Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel, and Jillian Cimini.

Photo Credit: Han Alexander, Styling by Kyrie Thompson