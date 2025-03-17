Dance/NYC Relaunches 'Our New York City Dance' Campaign To Advance Equity And Sustainability

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dance/NYC is relaunching of Our New York City Dance, a campaign dedicated to mobilizing the dance community to advocate for policies, funding, and industry practices that build a more just, equitable, and sustainable future for dance workers and organizations.

The campaign officially returns in 2025 with a virtual event on Wednesday, March 26 at 12:00 p.m. ET on Zoom. Registration and details can be found at Dance.NYC/OurNYCDance.

"At a time when arts funding is being threatened, working conditions remain unstable, and protections for dance workers continue to fall short, Our New York City Dance aims to unify the field around actionable steps for change," states Sara Roer, Co-Executive Director of Dance/NYC. "Through advocacy, education, and collective action, Dance/NYC and its partners will provide dance workers with the tools and knowledge to influence the future of the industry."

Guided by findings from the State of NYC Dance 2023 Report, the campaign builds upon Dance/NYC's ongoing Dance. Workforce. Resilience. (DWR) Initiative, which seeks to address economic inequity and strengthen the dance ecology for both individual workers and organizations.

This year, the campaign's advocacy will center on four key priorities:

Just funding for the dance ecosystem - Ensuring public and private funding prioritizes the needs of dance workers and organizations, particularly those from historically marginalized communities.

Fair pay and benefits for dance workers - Fighting for equitable wages, benefits, and protections for freelancers and employees alike.

Dance education in public schools - Advocating for increased investment in dance education to provide equitable access to arts learning across NYC schools.

Sustainable space for dance - Securing affordable rehearsal and performance spaces to nurture the vibrancy of the city's dance sector.

The campaign launch event will bring together dance workers, cultural leaders, and advocates to discuss urgent issues facing the community. Attendees will gain insights into key advocacy priorities, learn about upcoming actions, and connect with others committed to shaping a more inclusive and resilient dance ecosystem.

Beyond the launch, Our New York City Dance will engage the community through:

Ongoing Advocacy Actions - Opportunities to sign petitions, contact representatives, participate in policy discussions and join the "Our New York City Dance Action Crew"

Public Engagement - A call for dance workers to share their own commitments to change through testimonials and social media participation.

Resource Sharing - Educational materials, toolkits, and updates to empower dance professionals with the knowledge to advocate for their rights and needs.

Dance/NYC invites all members of the dance community-performers, educators, administrators, students, and patrons-as well as supporters of the arts and culture sector at large to join the movement. Participants can engage by attending the virtual launch event, amplifying campaign messages, and committing to action. Learn more at Dance.NYC/OurNYCDance.