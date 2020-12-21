Dance Molinari Presents 21st Annual Holiday Hop Show Virtual Edition With Analise Scarpaci, Joshua Turchin and More

Dance Molinari is hauling out the holly once again with their Annual Holiday Hop to raise money for NYC's largest soup kitchen, the Holy Apostle Soup Kitchen, only this year it will be airing online for a virtual fundraiser! Janine Molinari, the Artistic Director of Dance Molinari "DMO" - based in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Italy has been putting together the Holiday Hop for the last 21 years in NYC. Previously playing at the Stonewall, the Triad Theatre, Even Think Coffee, and The Duplex with Janine and the ever notorious "Lavina Draper" - together, they put top notch Broadway performers, musicians, comedians, and cabaret acts for this one night only event. After selling out for the past 10 years, they have raised thousands of dollars for the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen. The Holiday Hop has been featured on the Today Show, Fox & Friends, and so many more over the years!

As the world continues to change, and we try to keep the spirit of the holidays alive, Dance Molinari wanted to make sure that the show goes on this year! They will be presenting the 2020 Holiday Hop online, December 21 at 7:00 p.m. (EST) - Links to get tickets to the event will be available on their website: www.dancemolinari.com OR on their Instagram @dancemolinari - 100% of ticket sales go to the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen. Make sure you get your "front row seat" from the comforts of your own home, because this will be an event you will not want to miss! Wishing everyone a very safe and Happy Holiday Season!

Featuring Broadway's Best, Coppa Italia, DMO Triple Threats!

