Dance Molinari Presents 21st Annual Holiday Hop Show Virtual Edition With Analise Scarpaci, Joshua Turchin and More
They will be presenting the 2020 Holiday Hop online, December 21 at 7:00 p.m. (EST).
Dance Molinari is hauling out the holly once again with their Annual Holiday Hop to raise money for NYC's largest soup kitchen, the Holy Apostle Soup Kitchen, only this year it will be airing online for a virtual fundraiser! Janine Molinari, the Artistic Director of Dance Molinari "DMO" - based in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Italy has been putting together the Holiday Hop for the last 21 years in NYC. Previously playing at the Stonewall, the Triad Theatre, Even Think Coffee, and The Duplex with Janine and the ever notorious "Lavina Draper" - together, they put top notch Broadway performers, musicians, comedians, and cabaret acts for this one night only event. After selling out for the past 10 years, they have raised thousands of dollars for the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen. The Holiday Hop has been featured on the Today Show, Fox & Friends, and so many more over the years!
As the world continues to change, and we try to keep the spirit of the holidays alive, Dance Molinari wanted to make sure that the show goes on this year! They will be presenting the 2020 Holiday Hop online, December 21 at 7:00 p.m. (EST) - Links to get tickets to the event will be available on their website: www.dancemolinari.com OR on their Instagram @dancemolinari - 100% of ticket sales go to the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen. Make sure you get your "front row seat" from the comforts of your own home, because this will be an event you will not want to miss! Wishing everyone a very safe and Happy Holiday Season!
Featuring Broadway's Best, Coppa Italia, DMO Triple Threats!
Hell's Kitchen Native's Patty & Patty
Karen Schleifer
Francesca Molinari
Bailey Cummings
Mandy Leigh Thompson
Sydney Yargeau
Jimmy Donohue
Coppa Italia - Francesco Faggi & Elena Faggi
Coppa Italia - Fjoralba Kraja
DMO Mentors
Zoe Lantanison
Darby Lee Stack
Jordyn Eckers
Alivia Clarke
Also special appearances by:
Buddy the Elf
The Grinch
Cindy Lou Who
& Special Surprise Guests!
MO HOLIDAY HOP TAPPERS
Rachel Weintraub, Ally Veloudis, Carly Gendell, Sydney Yargeau, Alyssa Marvin, Elizabeth Bingham, Hinano Kuzukawa, Molly Richardson, Jimmy Donohue, Isabella Burke, Lindsay Waldman, Joshua Turchin, Sami Bray, Shaina Turchin, Maddie Pace, Susan Campanaro, Sophia Kekllas, Janine Molinari, Zoe Latanision, Ian Latanision, Dumbledore Thompson, Darby Lee Stack, Jordyn Eckers
-AND-
DMO HIP HOP CHRISTMAS WRAPPERS & DRUMMER BOYS
Joshua Turchin, Jordyn Eckers, Sydney Yargeau, Isabella Burke, Darby Lee Stack, Hinano Kuzukawa, Lindsay Waldman, Alex Pecoraro, Molly Richardson, Shaina Turchin, Sami Bray, Rachel Weintraub, Zoe Latanision, Rio Kiyoshige, Maddie Pace, Mary Stewart Sullivan, Julia Molinari, Analise Scarpaci, Aubrie Dell'Agnese
PRODUCTION
Janine Molinari & Susan Campanaro - Producers
Jimmy Donohue - Director
Alex Pecoraro - Holiday Hop Opening Number Zoom Editing
