Dance Heginbotham has announced the appointment of Amy Handelsman as Executive Producing Director, effective September 2026.

"I am engaged, excited, and grateful to welcome Amy Handelsman to Dance Heginbotham. Amy is DH's new Executive Producing Director,' said Founder/Artistic Director John Heginbotham. 'She comes to us with an impressive amount of experience from the worlds of dance, theater, film, and TV. We also bonded during the interview process, when I discovered that Amy, at nine years old, portrayed Mother Abbess in a camp production of a favorite musical of mine, The Sound of Music. Hired! I'm thankful to collaborate with Amy as a partner in this DH adventure.'

'On behalf of our Board of Directors, I can say we are excited and thrilled to welcome Amy Handelsman to co-lead the Dance Heginbotham team along with Artistic Director John Heginbotham. I've known Amy for over a decade and was so pleased when it became clear that she was the exact person to be DH's next Executive Producing Director. The organization has seen such growth over the past two years, and we know that Amy is the right person to capitalize on that and take us to the next level. There is so much new programming planned that we can't wait to share with New York and the world!' said Board Chair Andrew D. Hamingson.

Amy Handelsman is a multi-disciplinary executive who combines creative and business skills in equal measure in non-profit management, programming, and story development and production in film, television, dance, and theater. She is also an educator and author.

In the dance world, she served as Managing Director of GALLIM, shepherding productions at Lincoln Center's Hearst Plaza, New York City Ballet, the Martha Graham Dance Company, and Alvin Ailey II. She was the Executive Director of David Dorfman Dance and the American liaison for Israeli-based Batsheva Dance Company's 2018 Summer Tour to Jacob's Pillow and The Joyce Theater. Handelsman has recently joined the Board of Directors of Dance on Camera.

Among her positions as a creative executive and producer for films, television movies, series and pilots were those at The Walt Disney Company, Tri-Star, Warner Bros., PBS, ABC, CBS, Showtime and HBO. Her work as a creative consultant can be found at: amyhandelsman.com.

In theater, Handelsman served most recently as the Managing Director of Shakespeare & Co. and as a consultant for the Adams Theater and Majestic Theater, all in Western MA. In Los Angeles, she was part of the Artistic Staff at Center Theater Group (the Mark Taper Forum) under a deal with Showtime, developing cable projects with playwrights, directors, designers and talent.

Handelsman has worked on projects with a handful of Broadway producers and has been a curator and dramaturge at HBO's Comedy Arts Festival, the Hip-Hop Theater Festival, CTG's New Work Festival and FIAF: Crossing the Line Festival. She served for many years on the Artistic Council of the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Playwrights Conference.

An honors graduate from Harvard University, she received an MFA in Creative Writing & Literature at Stony Brook University; she has guest-lectured at Columbia University and was an Adjunct Professor at NYC's Tisch School of the Arts, teaching in the Dramatic Writing department and at the Game Center.

Handelsman steps into her new role as a longtime fan of John Heginbotham: 'I've long admired John's choreography, combining virtuosity, innovation, whimsy, and wit in contemporary dance. It is so exciting to join forces with the Board, led by my colleague and fearless leader Andrew D. Hamingson, the dancers, and all the creative team to advance the breadth and range of DH's artistry for many years to come. It is an honor and a thrill.'

About Dance Heginbotham

Dance Heginbotham (DH) is a New York-based contemporary dance company committed to supporting, producing, and performing the work of choreographer John Heginbotham. With an emphasis on collaboration, DH enriches national and international communities with its unique blend of inventive, thoughtful, and rigorous dance theater works.

Founded in 2011, Dance Heginbotham quickly established itself as one of the most adventurous and exciting companies on the contemporary dance scene, and is celebrated for its vibrant athleticism, humor, and theatricality.

Well-known for his 14-year tenure as a dancer with Mark Morris Dance Group, Artistic Director John Heginbotham creates work known for its 'tight formal structure and inventive movement, bolstered by a disarming wit and strangeness' (The New Yorker). In recognition of his unique artistic vision, John received the 2014 Jacob's Pillow Dance Award and a 2018 Guggenheim Fellowship.

DH had its world premiere in January 2012 at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and has since been presented by Bard Summerscape, Baryshnikov Arts, Brooklyn Academy of Music Next Wave Festival, Celebrity Series of Boston, Dartmouth College, Duke Performances, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, The Joyce Theater, La Jolla Music Society SummerFest, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Scottsdale Arts, NYU Skirball, Vail International Dance Festival, and Works & Process at The Guggenheim, among others.

DH has shared the stage with luminaries of the music world including Alarm Will Sound, Brooklyn Rider, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, The Knights, National Symphony Orchestra, Patti Smith, Johnny Gandelsman, Joshua Bell, André de Ridder, Christoph Eschenbach, Gabriel Kahane, Eric Jacobsen, Nathan Koci, and Shara Nova, and has commissioned new scores from composers Timo Andres, Tyondai Braxton, Ethan Iverson, and Colin Jacobsen. DH has collaborated with designers and artists Maira Kalman, Isaac Mizrahi, Amy Trompetter, Maile Okamura, and Nicole Pearce in the creation of new works.

In 2016, DH toured Indonesia, Laos, and the Philippines as cultural ambassadors of the United States with the DanceMotion USA℠ program, a project of the US Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA), produced by BAM. DH has also performed internationally in South Korea and Bulgaria.

Dance Heginbotham has been invited to participate in creative residencies at BAM Fisher, The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, Baryshnikov Arts Center, Brooklyn College, CUNY Kingsborough, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, The Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, LMCC's Extended Life program on Governors Island, The National Center for Choreography at The University of Akron (NCCAkron), NYU Center for Ballet and the Arts, The Ringling Museum, The Watermill Center, Wave Hill Public Garden & Cultural Center, and White Oak.

Recent works include the evening-length The Planets, performed to Gustav Holst's music of the same name, which DH developed in partnership with conductor and music director Eric Jacobsen; and an evening of dance and live music devoted to the collaboration between DH and jazz composer and pianist Ethan Iverson, which premiered at the Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival. DH's outdoor site-specific work, You Look Like A Fun Guy, inspired by avant-garde composer John Cage's interest in mycology, premiered at Brooklyn Botanic Garden, followed by performances at Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College (Hanover, NH) and The Ringling Museum (Sarasota, FL).

DH continues creation on its ongoing project, 24 Caprices, in collaboration with violinist Colin Jacobsen. 24 Caprices is currently streaming on ALL ARTS, with additional Caprices to premiere in the coming months.

During the 26/27 Season, Dance Heginbotham is premiering three new evening-length works: Carnival, created in collaboration with Ocean Music Action, which premiered at the Hawaii Theater in September 2026; The Party Scene!, created with the all-star band The Hands Free, which will premiere November 21-22, 2026 at the Kaufman Music Center (New York, NY) and PEAK Performances (Montclair, NJ); and Parting Friends, created with pianist and composer Timo Andres, featuring a new score by Andres, which will premiere in February 2027.

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