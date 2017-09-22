DVR Alert: Kristin Chenoweth to Visit Next Week's LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN

BWW has learned that Broadway's Kristin Chenoweth will stop by LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN on Monday, September 25th. The Tony Award winner will discuss the new animated film MY LITTLE PONY: THE MOVIE in which she lends her voice. BWW will bring you video of the appearance as soon as it becomes available.



Chenoweth recently returned to the stage in MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY, Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander, with Music Direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, the limited engagement ran November, 2016 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.



After stealing hearts with her show-stopping turn in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, which earned her a Tony Award, Kristin Chenoweth rose to Broadway super-stardom as Glinda in WICKED, a performance so iconic it changed the Great White Way for good. She's since become a sweetheart of the small and silver screens, dazzling audiences across the globe with her powerhouse vocals and irresistible charm. Most recently, this celebrated leading lady returned to the stage in ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY.

Photo: Jessica Fallon Gordon

