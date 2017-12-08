DVR Alert - Bernadette Peters Talks HELLO, DOLLY! on Next Week's LIVE

BWW has learned that on Monday, Dec. 11th, LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN will welcome award-winning actress Bernadette Peters who will talk about taking over the starring role in Broadway's HELLO, DOLLY!. Also on the show, Zendaya will discuss her new film THE GREATEST SHOWMAN. BWW will bring you video of both appearances as soon as it becomes available.

Three-time Tony winner Bernadette Peters will take over as Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly!, opposite Victor Garber as Horace Vandergelder beginning Saturday evening, January 20, 2018, prior to a Thursday, February 22 opening night

One of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Peters has won numerous accolades including three Tony Awards®, a Golden Globe, three Grammy® nominations, three Emmy® nominations and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Recent stage credits include City Center's Encores! production, A BED A CHAIR: A New York Love Affair featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis, and on Broadway, A Little Night Music and Follies.

Peters has recorded six solo albums; including the Grammy®-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall and Bernadette PetersLoves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous Grammy Award®-winning Broadway Cast recordings.

