DEAR EVAN HANSEN Breaks House Record During Noah Galvin's First Week

Dear Evan Hansen has again broken the house record at the Music Box Theatre, grossing $1,950,120.78 the week of November 21, which also marked Noah Galvin's first week in the title role.

The Tony Award-winning musical also set the record for the highest gross in Broadway history for a theater of fewer than 1000-seats, breaking their own record from the week of July 9, 2017 (the Music Box Theater seats 984).

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at No. 8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

A special edition coffee table book from Pasek, Paul, and Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen: through the window (Grand Central Publishing / Melcher) is now available, offering an in-depth, all-access look at the musical, including never-before-seen production photos and cast portraits, behind-the-scenes stories, and a fully annotated script by the authors.

Dear Evan Hansen opened to critical acclaim at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016.

In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.

The current Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen features Noah Galvin, Laura Dreyfuss, 2017 Tony Award-winner Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, 2017 Tony Award nominee Mike Faist, Michael Park, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd, and Michael Lee Brown, Garrett Long, Olivia Puckett, Ben Ross, Asa Somers and Nicole Van Giesen.

Dear Evan Hansen is produced on Broadway by Stacey Mindich, Mickey Liddell, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions, Double Gemini Productions, Fakston Productions, Roy Furman, Harris Karma Productions, On Your Marks Group, Darren Bagert, Roger & William Berlind, Bob Boyett, Colin Callender, Caitlin Clements, Freddy DeMann, Dante Di Loreto, Bonnie & Kenneth Feld, FickStern Productions, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Robert Greenblatt, Jere Harris and Darren DeVerna, The John Gore Organization, Mike Kriak, Arielle Tepper Madover, David Mirvish, Eva Price, Zeilinger Productions, Adam Zotovich, Ambassador Theatre Group, Independent Presenters Network, and the Shubert Organization. Executive Producers are Wendy Orshan and Jeffrey M. Wilson, in association with Arena Stage, Molly Smith and Edgar Dobie, and Second Stage Theatre, Carole Rothman, and Casey Reitz. Jayne Hong and Rachel Weinstein are Associate Producers.

