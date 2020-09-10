DACAMERA Opens Season With Claire Chase, Sharon Isbin, Pedro Martinez, and More

A free online Opening NIght event will take place on Friday, October 2.

DACAMERA, the renowned Houston-based producing and presenting series, will begin its 2020/2021 season with an "Opening Night" of virtual performances, featuring an international lineup spanning multiple genres and styles. Hosted by DACAMERA artistic director Sarah Rothenberg, the free online event will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 (8 pm Eastern time).

The performers include: bass-baritone Davóne Tines with original interpretations of Spirituals; flutist Claire Chase performing composer Marcos Balter's 2019 work Echo for flute and electronics, cellist Sonia Wieder-Atherton performing Bach; guitarist Sharon Isbin playing works by composers from Venezuela and Paraguay; and solo jazz from Houston native pianist James Francies and Cuban percussionist Pedrito Martinez.

"Featuring an array of distinguished soloists from around the world, Opening Night will exemplify the diversity of musical styles, expressive virtuosity and innovation that have come to define DACAMERA," said Sarah Rothenberg. "From Paris to Brooklyn, artists will perform from concert spaces and from their homes, with repertoire from Bach to original jazz to contemporary. I look forward to sharing this wonderful evening of music with our DACAMERA audience here in Houston and beyond."

The virtual "Opening Night" will coincide with the announcement of DACAMERA's full 2020/2021 season, which will include livestreamed events, premiere broadcast streams of original multimedia productions with new introductions, and live concerts.

DACAMERA'S opening weekend continues Saturday, October 3 at 8 pm (Eastern time) with the premiere stream of an original DACAMERA production from its archives. Olivier Messiaen's virtuosic tour-de-force for two pianos, Visions de l'Amen, performed by pianists Marilyn Nonken and Sarah Rothenberg, becomes a stunning visual experience with lighting by Tony Award and MacArthur Foundation "genius grant" winner Jennifer Tipton, a frequent DACAMERA collaborator.

The piano duo of Rothenberg and Nonken are renowned for their critically-acclaimed performances and 2010 recording of Messiaen's work, described by The New York Times as "kaleidoscopically majestic and mystical...a powerful performance. Ms. Nonken and Ms. Rothenberg demonstrate a deep understanding of this shimmering, colorful score." Composed in 1943 and premiered by Messiaen and the 20-year old pianist Yvonne Loriod, his future wife (with whom Sarah Rothenberg studied in Paris), Messiaen's mystical work moves from darkness to an ecstatic conclusion of luminous color and brilliance. Never before seen beyond Houston. The stream will be free, with reservation required at dacamera.com.

