Emmy, Tony, two-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked,” “The Color Purple”) will make her debut as host of this year’s annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

Erivo will treat audiences to musical performances throughout the two-hour “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special, airing live on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

The festive evening will also feature performances of holiday favorites from Alanis Morissette, Kelly Clarkson, EJAE, Kirk Franklin, Wynonna Judd, JYT, Brad Paisley and Alex Warren, with additional acts to be announced. Keeping with tradition, the Radio City Rockettes, stars of the “Christmas Spectacular” at Radio City Music Hall, will wow viewers with a show-stopping performance.

NBC’s “TODAY” anchors Carson Daly, Craig Melvin and Al Roker will also be part of the celebration.

“Christmas in Rockefeller Center” is produced by Universal Television in association with Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay executive produce. Glenn Weiss directs.

Prior to the primetime telecast, an additional live hour of the special will be broadcast on all NBC Owned Television Stations and numerous NBC affiliates nationwide starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check local listings. The hour will be hosted by Mario Lopez and WNBC news anchors Natalie Pasquarella and David Ushery. Additionally, Gabriel Coronel from “En Casa con Telemundo” and Jimena Gallego of the reality series “La Casa de los Famosos” will host Telemundo’s simulcast of “Navidades en Rockefeller Center (Christmas in Rockefeller Center),” airing live at 9 p.m. ET.

The tradition of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree dates back more than 90 years to 1931 during the Great Depression. The first official tree-lighting ceremony occurred two years later in 1933 in front of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the then eight-month-old RCA Building (the current Comcast Building). The Christmas tree gathering was enhanced in 1936 with the opening of the Rink at Rockefeller Center. NBC-TV televised the tree lighting for the first time in 1951 on “The Kate Smith Show” and as part of the nationwide “Howdy Doody” show from 1953-55. Tishman Speyer has continued to steward this beloved New York City tradition, welcoming millions of visitors from around the world to celebrate the holiday season for the last 30 years.

The annual holiday special will celebrate the lighting of a 76-foot-tall, 50-foot-wide Norway spruce from West Edmeston, N.Y. The tree weighs approximately 11 tons and will be adorned with tens of thousands of multi-colored LED lights and topped with a three-dimensional, 900-pound Swarovski star.

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