Update: WICKED Movie Shuts Down Production Following SAG-AFTRA Strike

When SAG-AFTRA announced a strike, many were left wondering about the status of various upcoming projects which fall under their jurisdiction. Broadway fans, especially, have been left wondering about the Wicked movie - which was reportedly days from wrapping production in the UK, with just 'One Short Day' being left to film.

BroadwayWorld has now confirmed that production on the film has paused following the commencement of the strike.

Wicked actors including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, and Bowen Yang have posted in support of the strike.

BroadwayWorld reached out to Universal, who did not provide comment by press time.

We will continue to follow this story. Learn more about the SAG-AFTRA strike here.

The Wicked film will be released in two parts, the first is currently scheduled for November 27, 2024 and the next part being released the year after.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.

The cast of the Wicked movie includes Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Jonathan Bailey has joined as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard. Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James will play classmates Pfannee and ShenShen from Shiz University. Keala Settle will portray Miss Coddle, with Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Michael Carmichael as Nikidik.