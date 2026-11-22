Harlem Jazz Series has announced its December line up. Every Thursday evening, Craig Harris & the Harlem Nightsongs Big Band will perform.

Music has always been at the heart of resistance. It moves us, inspires us, and brings people together to strategize, organize, and mobilize. Beginning April 2026, we invite you to experience The Thursday Night Rhythms of Resistance, a bold and electrifying new series at Mount Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church featuring the one and only Craig Harris & the Harlem Nightsongs Big Band.

Damon Mendes - December 4, 2026

A drummer, producer, songwriter, and educator born and raised in New York City, Damon Mendes is one of those rare musicians who has thrived across every genre the city has to offer - from jazz and R&B to funk, hip hop, and soul. Trained at SUNY Old Westbury under the legendary Warren Smith and Makanda Ken McIntyre, he has held the drum chair for TV's New York Undercover, performed live on WBLS's Quiet Storm, and recorded or toured with Craig Harris, Cameo, The Manhattans, Marcus Miller, Roy Ayers, and Public Enemy. Damon Mendes brings that extraordinary range to Welcome to Harlem on December 4, 2026.

Camerahn Alforque - December 11, 2026

A trumpeter of rare natural authority and uncommon musical depth, Camerahn Alforque has emerged as one of the most exciting young voices in jazz today. A San Diego-bred, New York-rooted musician whose talent earned him a place in the Roy Hargrove tribute ensemble, he has performed at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club alongside Justin Robinson, Frank Lacy, and Marc Cary, and at Smalls Jazz Club - earning a reputation across the city's most demanding stages. Camerahn Alforque brings his soaring trumpet voice to Welcome to Harlem on December 11, 2026.

Craig Harris & Breathe Quintet - December 18, 2026

Trombonist, composer, and 2022 Jazz Hero Craig Harris returns to Welcome to Harlem for a very special December performance - this time leading BREATHE Quintet, the intimate brass ensemble at the heart of his landmark multimedia work BREATHE. A sonic statement of conscience and beauty, BREATHE was created in response to the long-standing injustices inflicted upon African American people, and has been performed at the Winter JazzFest, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, and across Harlem. Craig Harris & BREATHE Quintet bring that powerful, necessary music to Welcome to Harlem on December 18, 2026.

More on Mount Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church Recent Articles HARLEM JAZZ SERIES to Present October Lineup at Mount Morris Church

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming