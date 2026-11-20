Singer-songwriter, actress and multi-instrumentalist Cordelia Hanford Foster has unveiled the official music video for her original single, 'Apricate,' a haunting folk ballad inspired by Suzanne Collins' bestselling Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping. Written from the perspective of Lenore Dove Baird, the beloved of young Haymitch Abernathy, the song and its accompanying visual offer an intimate exploration of love, separation, memory and the resilience of the human spirit.

Marking Foster's first narrative music video, 'Apricate' transports viewers into the world of District 12 through a nostalgic, home-movie-inspired lens. Imagined as footage captured by Haymitch himself, the video unfolds as a collection of treasured memories of Lenore Dove, blending moments of tenderness with the haunting reality of love interrupted by the Capitol's cruelty.

Filmed in September 2026 among the towering redwoods, picturesque farms and rolling hills of Sonoma County, California, the video transforms the natural landscape into The Seam, the District 12 community where Haymitch and Lenore Dove's story begins. The vintage-inspired cinematography evokes the fragile nature of memory, with moments shifting and fading as Haymitch attempts to hold on to the person he loves.

'I wrote 'Apricate' as Lenore Dove's lament and call to action,' shares Foster. ''Apricate' acknowledges the fierce bonds and cyclical devastations wrought by The Hunger Games while ardently reaffirming the potential for change — as long as we breathe and the sun rises on another day.'

A longtime admirer of The Hunger Games franchise, Foster wrote 'Apricate' in a single sitting after reading just the opening pages of Sunrise on the Reaping in spring 2025. As she continued reading, she discovered striking parallels between her lyrics and Collins' unfolding narrative, including shared imagery, language and themes of resistance, sacrifice and hope.

Foster was particularly drawn to Lenore Dove's fierce independence, devotion to Haymitch and determination to protect their relationship from the Capitol's invasive gaze. Through 'Apricate,' she gives voice to the character's love and longing while celebrating the enduring power of personal autonomy and human connection.

The song's title 'Apricate' is an archaic English verb dating back to the 17th century meaning 'to bask in the sun.' For Foster, the word serves as both a poetic metaphor and an invitation to embrace the possibilities of a new day, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable darkness.

Musically, 'Apricate' draws inspiration from the acoustic simplicity and poetic storytelling of 1960s and 1970s folk music. Foster wrote, performed and produced the track using her custom 13-string ancient lyre, an instrument handcrafted in Greece by Luthieros, a family run Ancient Lyre luthier company. To create the song's distinctive, otherworldly atmosphere, she detuned the instrument by 50 cents, introducing subtle microtones that lend the recording an ancient quality and underlying sense of unease.

'In the spirit of Lenore Dove's kin The Covey, traveling musicians living on the Seam of District 12, the audio for 'Apricate' was captured live with my voice and lyre performed in unison,' explains Foster.

The accompanying video incorporates subtle visual references to characters, creatures and memorable moments throughout The Hunger Games novels and films, rewarding longtime fans with details woven into its cinematic storytelling. Opening with Foster seated beneath a tree playing her ancient lyre, the scene pays homage to Lenore Dove's accordion and Lucy Gray Baird's guitar, connecting generations of musicians within Collins' fictional universe. The song's layered, repetitive closing passages further evoke the echoing calls of mockingjays, one of the franchise's most enduring symbols.

Having previously released primarily one-take live performance videos of her original music and covers, Foster embraced the opportunity to expand her storytelling through a more cinematic format. As both an actress and musician, she brings a distinctly theatrical perspective to the project, blurring the lines between musical performance, character interpretation and visual narrative.

For Foster, 'Apricate' is ultimately more than a tribute to a beloved fictional universe. It is a reminder that even amid grief and uncertainty, each sunrise brings another opportunity to choose hope, embrace change and carry love forward.

The official music video for 'Apricate' is available now on Foster's YouTube channel No More Nor Less (@nomore.norless). The single, originally released November 6, 2026, is available on streaming platforms, including Spotify.

About Cordelia Hanford Foster

Cordelia Hanford Foster is a singer-songwriter, actress and multi-instrumentalist whose work blends poetic storytelling, folk traditions and a passion for history, literature and mythology. Known for her distinctive use of the ancient lyre, Foster draws inspiration not only from her own life but from classical art, literary narratives and the enduring traditions of oral storytelling. Foster's connection to the lyre began with her childhood fine art studies at the Metropolitan Museum of Art New York, where depictions of ancient musicians sparked her curiosity. After composing her original song 'The Wanderer', which speaks to the calling and the burden of the wandering bard, Foster traveled to Greece to study the ancient lyre with master lyre makers and musicians. Foster is currently in the final stages for 11 track debut album of her original alt/folk music. The album will feature her live vocals and ancient lyre, as well as many specialty instruments such as qanun, laouto and accordion. Foster's original compositions combine ancient musical textures with contemporary themes, creating an intimate and evocative sound that bridges the past and present.

Foster has performed alongside her Greek lyre colleagues at the MIM museum in Phoenix, AZ and The Clarion Performing Arts Center in San Francisco California. She has collaborated with the SEIKILO Ancient World Music YouTube channel in multiple performance videos live from Greece of popular music on the lyre. One such video is Foster's cover of 'Landslide' by Stevie Nicks, performed alongside lyre maestro Lina Palera, which garnered ~195K views in 10 days.

'Apricate' Song Credits

Written, performed and produced by Cordelia Hanford Foster

Mixed by Jamie Candiloro

Engineered by Mike Post

Mastered by Calbi/Fallone

'Apricate' Music Video Credits

Director: Cordelia Hanford Foster

Director of Photography: Yiannis Karakatsianis

Color Grading: Yiannis Karakatsianis

Cast: Cordelia Hanford Foster

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