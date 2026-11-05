Copland House Names Ten Composers to 2026 Residency Awards

The 2026 Copland House Residency Awards were announced by the creative center for American music and the arts based at Aaron Copland’s National Historic Landmark home and its satellite at Bluestone Farm in New York’s Lower Hudson Valley.﻿

The ten composers from eight states selected this year are (clockwise, from top left): Nicholas Bentz, 32 (Providence, RI), T. Gregory Bloomfield, 25 (Ann Arbor, MI), Jonathan Cziner, 35 (Dallas, TX), Michael Dudley Jr., 32 (Brooklyn, NY), Keith Fitch, 60 (Cleveland Heights, OH), Paul Novak, 28 (Chicago, IL), Celka Ojakangas, 34 (Pasadena, CA), Evis Sammoutis, 47 (Rochester, NY), Frances White, 66 (Princeton, NJ), and Carolyn Yarnell, 64 (Sierraville, CA). Fitch is a returning Resident, and Bentz, Novak, and Ojakangas were Fellows of Copland House’s CULTIVATE Emerging Composers Institute. They were chosen from 133 applicants from 29 states and three countries by this year’s distinguished jury, which included Anthony Brandt, Anthony Cheung, Penka Kouneva, Tamar Muskal, Alex Shapiro, and Robert Sirota. Those selected composers will receive all-expenses-paid, three- to eight-week stays to live and work at Rock Hill, Copland’s beloved longtime home, and will also become eligible for post-residency performance, recording, commissioning, and other career development opportunities and awards.﻿

“These composers range widely across genres, styles, idioms, and artistic goals, and come from diverse backgrounds,” said Artistic and Executive Director Michael Boriskin. “But they’re all fearless, free thinkers, whose works share impressive multifaceted mastery, deep engagement with the world around them, and a strong bond with their listeners. We can’t wait to hear what they’ll come up with when they get to Rock Hill!”﻿

As two-time Resident Laura Elise Schwendinger wrote, “in any and all ways, as I realized at my last stay … the house is one of the best things in the world.” Since its launch in 1998, after an inspiring grassroots movement of townspeople and local municipal officials triumphed in preserving the historic home from being sold, Copland House has championed and collaborated with musical explorers, dreamers, and game-changing innovators of all backgrounds and identities. The only composer’s home in the U.S. devoted to celebrating America’s rich musical legacy and championing its vibrant creative promise through a broad range of activities, Copland House programs uniquely embrace the entire artistic process, from creation and development to study, performance, and preservation. Its activities resonate far beyond its walls, and are built upon multi-faceted composer support, live and recorded performances (featuring its internationally-acclaimed Copland House Ensemble), and educational programs and mentoring programs. As American Record Guide noted, “Copland’s personal qualities of generosity, gentleness, and a sense of measure continue to live on at Copland House.”﻿

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