Contest: Win Tickets to See Ann Hampton Callaway & Amanda McBroom at Costa Mesa's Segerstrom Center

Sep. 6, 2017  

Segerstrom Center for the Arts and BroadwayWorld are partnering to give away three pairs of tickets to the Opening Night performance of Ann Hampton Callaway and Amanda McBroom's show "Divalicious" on October 5th at 7:30pm.

Enter to win a pair of tickets! (Contest on Hive.co)

Two of today's most celebrated songwriting divas - jazz great Ann Hampton Callaway and cabaret star Amanda McBroom - return to the Center for this very special engagement. It's the first time these incomparable artists will perform together on our stage singing their own beautiful compositions, including tunes written for luminaries such as Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand alongside songs from the great American songbook of Rodgers and Hart, Hammerstein and Kern, Cole Porter and the Gershwins.

Callaway and McBroom will perform three concerts in the intimate 350-seat Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center from October 5th-7th. You can purchase tickets to the event HERE.




Related Articles

From This Author Contests - Broadway



  • Save Up to $60 to on GROUNDHOG DAY's Final Weeks on Broadway
  • Save Up to $30 to See BANDSTAND in its Final Weeks on Broadway
  • Save on Tickets to See THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Broadway's Longest Running Show
  • Save $30 on Tickets to Anna Ziegler's THE LAST MATCH Off-Broadway
  • Save Up to $60 on Tickets to TIME AND THE CONWAYS Starring Elizabeth McGovern, Anna Camp, Gabriel Ebert, More
  • Save on Tickets to See THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG on Broadway

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com