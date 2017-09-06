Contest: Win Tickets to See Ann Hampton Callaway & Amanda McBroom at Costa Mesa's Segerstrom Center

Segerstrom Center for the Arts and BroadwayWorld are partnering to give away three pairs of tickets to the Opening Night performance of Ann Hampton Callaway and Amanda McBroom's show "Divalicious" on October 5th at 7:30pm.

Two of today's most celebrated songwriting divas - jazz great Ann Hampton Callaway and cabaret star Amanda McBroom - return to the Center for this very special engagement. It's the first time these incomparable artists will perform together on our stage singing their own beautiful compositions, including tunes written for luminaries such as Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand alongside songs from the great American songbook of Rodgers and Hart, Hammerstein and Kern, Cole Porter and the Gershwins.

Callaway and McBroom will perform three concerts in the intimate 350-seat Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center from October 5th-7th. You can purchase tickets to the event HERE .

