BroadwayWorld is giving away tickets to advanced screenings of Jesse Eisenberg's The Debut, starring Julianne Moore. Enter below to win a pair of tickets to screenings in New York and New Jersey.

The first screening will take place on Monday, November 30th at 1pm at the Crosby Hotel in New York City. Five pairs of tickets are available to the screening.

The second screening will be on December 3 at 8pm at the Brook Arts Center in New Jersey. 10 pairs of tickets are available to each screening.

Two entry forms are below, please enter for one or both for the screening you would like to attend.

When Mona Friedman is cast in a bit part at a small community theater, she transforms from a shy, unassuming housewife into a zealous method actor willing to do anything to protect the artistic integrity of her marginal role—even if it means waging war against the show's domineering director.

The film stars Julianne Moore, Paul Giamatti, Halle Bailey, Jesse Eisenberg, Cara Buono, Craig Bierko, Bonnie Milligan, Eldar Isgandarov, and Bernadette Peters.

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