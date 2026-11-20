Composers Concordance will present Centuries Trio, an evening of contemporary and classical music featuring three musicians: Artie Dibble on cello da spalla, Gene Pritsker on electric guitar, and Jai Jeffryes on piano.

Bringing together music from different eras and diverse musical perspectives, Centuries Trio explores the connections between past, present, and future through an adventurous program spanning a wide range of compositional voices. The evening features works by Daniel Asia, Seth Boustead, Artie Dibble, Jai Jeffryes, Kirsten Johnson, Joseph Haydn, Nadya Meykson, Anton Rovner, David Shohl, and Gene Pritsker.

The featured composition of the evening is Gene Pritsker's three-movement work, The Past, The Present, And The Future, a musical exploration of time, musical evolution, and the relationship between tradition and innovation.

With the distinctive combination of cello da spalla, electric guitar, and piano, Centuries Trio creates a unique sonic landscape where classical traditions meet contemporary experimentation and musical boundaries are continually expanded.

The performance will take place on Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 7:00 PM at Steel Wig Music. The concert will also be live streamed on Vox Novus YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=488hLDxAg08.

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