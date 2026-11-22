Composers Concordance presents Centuries Trio, an eclectic evening of contemporary and classical music featuring three outstanding musicians: Artie Dibble on cello da spalla, Gene Pritsker on electric guitar, and Jai Jeffryes on piano. Bringing together musical traditions from different eras and diverse creative perspectives, the trio explores the connections between past, present, and future through an adventurous program of distinctive compositional voices.

The concert features works by Daniel Asia, Seth Boustead, Artie Dibble, Jai Jeffryes, Kirsten Johnson, Joseph Haydn, Nadya Meykson, Anton Rovner, David Shohl, and Gene Pritsker, showcasing a wide range of musical styles and approaches.

At the center of the program is Gene Pritsker's three-movement composition The Past, The Present, And The Future, a musical exploration of time, artistic evolution, and the ongoing relationship between tradition and innovation.

With its unusual combination of cello da spalla, electric guitar, and piano, Centuries Trio creates a distinctive sonic landscape where classical traditions meet contemporary experimentation. The ensemble brings together contrasting instrumental colors and musical influences, expanding the possibilities of chamber music while connecting styles and generations.

The performance will take place on Saturday, December 19th at 7pm at Steel Wig Music located at 939 8th Avenue (at 56th Street) Suite 502, NYC. Tickets can be purchased here.

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