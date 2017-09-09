Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 9/9/2017

Moto Osada's Chamber Opera FOUR NIGHTS OF DREAM Gets North American Premiere - 9/13/2017 Japan Society is proud to present the North American premiere of Moto Osada's chamber opera Four Nights of Dream on Wednesday, September 13, repeated on September 15 + 16 (7:30 pm). Conducted by Ken-David Masur, this striking new production inaugurates Japan Society's freshly renovated theater, marking the opening of the organization's 110th Anniversary season. Following its New York run, Four Nights of Dream will be presented by the prestigious Tokyo Bunka Kaikan performing arts center, which co-commissioned the production. In both cities, a diverse cast of New York-based singers will be accompanied by twelve musicians of the Tokyo Bunka Kaikan Chamber Orchestra. A cast list appears below.

