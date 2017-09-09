Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 9/9/2017
Matthew Morrison Headlines WCP's 2017 'Moonlight Over Venice' Gala - 9/9/2017
Tony, Emmy, and two-time Golden Globe nominee Matthew Morrison will headline Westport Country Playhouse's 2017 fundraising gala on Saturday evening, September 9. New this year will be the Gala's move to Saturday evening instead of Monday night as in past seasons. The Gala's theme, 'Moonlight Over Venice,' is a nod to the Playhouse's autumn production of 'Romeo and Juliet'.
James Earl Jones and More Set for Concert Reading at Guild Hall - 9/9/2017
Guild Hall will host a concert reading of Eric Bentley's ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN?, featuring James Earl Jones, Matthew Broderick, Bill Camp, Richard Kind, Peter Riegert, Mercedes Ruehl, Barry Scheck, and Harris Yulin, on Saturday, September 9 at 8 p.m. Directed by Harris Yulin.
Jessie Mueller & Jarrod Spector Set for Pasadena Pops' Salute to John Williams - 9/9/2017
Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena POPS close out their popular outdoor summer concert series at the Los Angeles County Arboretum on Saturday, September 9 with Universal Studios Favorites!
Krysta Rodriguez Headlines OCSA's 2017 Season Premiere Event - 9/9/2017
Orange County School of the Arts Foundation (OCSA), a nonprofit that supports one of the nation's premier arts schools, kicks off the school's 31st season with Season Premiere 2017.
Rebecca Luker Set for Theatre Forward's 40th Anniversary Party - 9/9/2017
Theatre Forward will celebrate its 40th Anniversary this 2017- 2018 theatre season, kicking off the festivities with a cocktail party at the home of Board Member Pamela Farr and Buford Alexander in Greenwich, CT on Saturday, September 9, 2017 with special guests Rebecca Luker and ReGina Taylor.
Stars from NYC, LA & Nashville Set for New Musical PART OF THE PLAN at TPAC - 9/10/2017
K-Squared Entertainment and the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) are thrilled to announce the complete cast and creative team for the world premiere of PART OF THE PLAN, a new, original musical written by Kate Atkinson & Karen Harris and scored with the music and lyrics of celebrated singer-songwriter Dan Fogelberg.
Paul Rudnick's New Play BIG NIGHT Begins at the Douglas - 9/10/2017
Rehearsals have begun for the world premiere of Paul Rudnick's new play 'Big Night.' Directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie ('Chicago' and 'Bright Star'), 'Big Night' begins previews September 10, opens September 16 and continues through October 8, 2017, at Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!
Krysta Rodriguez & More Set for The Skivvies Brunch Series at The Green Room 42 - 9/10/2017
The Skivvies are back with their Brunch Series at Yotel's The Green Room 42 this fall.
GROUNDHOG DAY Cast Members Perform at Broadway At W Today with Special Guest Eva Noblezada - 9/10/2017
Cast members from the Broadway musical GROUNDHOG DAY will celebrate their Broadway run with a performance at Broadway at W New York on Sunday, September 10th at 7:30 pm. Miss Saigon star and Tony nominee Eva Noblezada will be Sunday night’s special guest performer.
Dan Butler Steps in for Leslie Jordan in WARHOLCAPOTE at A.R.T. - 9/10/2017
The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) announces that Dan Butler has joined the cast of adaptor Rob Roth's new play WARHOLCAPOTE in the role of Truman Capote. He will appear with Stephen Spinella (Tony Award winner for Angels in America) who portrays artist Andy Warhol. The previously announced Leslie Jordan has withdrawn from the production due to unforeseen personal circumstances.
ENDANGERED! Launches 'Endangered Climate Talkback Series' - 9/10/2017
Beginning this Sunday the recently extended hit family musical ENDANGERED! will introduce its THE ENDANGERED CLIMATE TALKBACK SERIES, following the Sunday performances (3pm curtain, talk back begins at 4:30pm) at the Davenport Theatre (354 West 45 Street).
THE RAPE OF THE SABINE WOMEN Opens Off-Broadway - 9/10/2017
The World Premiere of Michael Yates Crowley's The Rape of the Sabine Women, By Grace B. Matthias opens on Sunday, September 10 at The Duke on 42nd Street, a New 42nd Street project.
'MIGHTY REAL' Performs at RuPaul's Drag Con - 9/10/2017
MIGHTY REAL: A FABULOUS SYLVESTER MUSICAL, the Broadway-bound musical (headed to The Great White Way in 2018) celebrating the life and music of the original 1970s 'Queen of Disco,' Sylvester, will give a special performance at the inaugural RuPaul's Drag Con NYC this weekend.
ADM21 Hosts 2017 Chita Rivera Awards Ceremony - 9/11/2017
American Dance Machine for the 21st Century (ADM21) announced that it has established the The Chita Rivera Awards for Dance and Choreography (formerly The Fred & Adele Astaire Awards) to honor the best of theatrical dance and choreography, both on Broadway and off, as well as film and television.
ADM21 Presents 2017 Chita Rivera Awards - 9/11/2017
As previously announced, the inaugural Chita Rivera Awards will be produced by American Dance Machine for the 21st Century (ADM21) and its Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Nikki Feirt Atkins.
BANDSTAND, SWEET CHARITY Among 2017 Chita Rivera Award Noms - 9/11/2017
Nominations for the 2017 Chita Rivera Awards were announced today. In keeping with the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards, nominators considered shows and films that opened during the 2016-2017 season.
Bebe Neuwirth Hosts 2017 Chita Rivera Awards - 9/11/2017
Bebe Neuwirth (two-time Tony and Emmy award winner; Chicago, A Chorus Line, Sweet Charity,'Cheers,' 'Frasier') will host the Chita Rivera Awards, taking place at The Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th Street) on Monday, September 11 at 7:30 pm, it was announced today by Nikki Feirt Atkins, founder and producing artistic director of American Dance Machine of the 21st Century.
Brightman, Ryan & More Sing the Songs of Gasparini at 54 Below - 9/11/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will present LET'S DRINK TO THAT: THE MUSIC & LYRICS OF Drew Gasparini on Monday, September 11th at 9:30pm with a cast featuring 2016 Tony nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), and Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen), among others.
Fairchild & Moore Perform LA LA LAND Duet at Chita Rivera Awards - 9/11/2017
The 2017 Chita Rivera Awards, will be presented on September 11, 2017, directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner, hosted by Two-time Tony and two-time Emmy Award winner Bebe Neuwirth and produced by American Dance Machine for the 21st Century (ADM21) and its Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Nikki Feirt Atkins and Patricia Watt, announced additional performances today.
Hal Prince Set for SENSE OF OCCASION Book Signing, Times Square Tour - 9/11/2017
On the launch of Harold Prince's latest book Sense of Occasion, the Strand will be hosting a tour of Times Square and its historic theater spaces.
Pierce, McKechnie, Yazbeck & More Present at 2017 Chita Rivera Awards - 9/11/2017
The 2017 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on September 11, 2017, directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner and hosted by Two-time Tony and two-time Emmy Award winner Bebe Neuwirth. Produced by American Dance Machine for the 21st Century (ADM21) and its Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Nikki Feirt Atkins in association with Patricia Watt, the Chita Rivera Awards have announced award presenters today.
Ebersole, Butz & More Coming Up This Month at Feinstein's/54 Below - 9/11/2017
Next week, Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.
New Plays from Peet, Bioh & More Set for MCC's 2017 PlayLabs Series - 9/11/2017
MCC Theater has announced the 2017 PlayLabs reading series, which will feature new works in development by playwrights: 2017-2018 Tow Playwright-in-Residence Jocelyn Bioh, MCC alum Amanda Peet, Charise Castro Smith, and MCC Youth Company alum Lily Houghton.
Hal Prince Chats, Signs New Memoir at The Drama Book Shop - 9/12/2017
The Drama Book Shop will welcome legendary producer and director Harold Prince to celebrate the publication of his new memoir, Sense of Occasion, on Tuesday, September 12th at 4:00pm.
Simon Stephens' ON THE SHORE OF THE WIDE WORLD Opens at the Atlantic - 9/12/2017
Atlantic Theater Company has announced complete casting for The New York premiere of Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens' (Harper Regan, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) Olivier Award winning play On the Shore of the Wide World, directed by Neil Pepe (Marie and Rosetta, Hands on a Hardbody).
Gritty New Musical THE DEATH OF THE MOON Heads Off-Broadway - 9/12/2017
MC Theatrical Productions has announced that it will present THE DEATH OF THE MOON, a dramatic new musical written and directed by Arnold L. Cohen, with music direction by Michael Ferrara, September 12th – October 8th at the Theater Center's Jerry Orbach Theatre (1627 Broadway). The official opening will be on September 17th.
Crystal Skillman's PULP VERITE Gets Reading at Cherry Lane - 9/12/2017
Cherry Lane's Tongues Reading Series presents Pulp Vérité by Crystal Skillman on Tuesday, September 12th at 2 PM.
WRESTLING JERUSALEM Play Goes from Stage to Screen at Symphony Space - 9/12/2017
Aaron Davidman's innovative one-man play Wrestling Jerusalem, which has toured North America for four years including multiple sold-out performances at 59E59 in New York City in 2016, has made the leap to the silver screen in a film directed by Dylan Kussman and will have its New York theatrical premiere at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Symphony Space.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Among CHCI's 2017 Medallion of Excellence Recipients - 9/13/2017
The Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) and its Chair Congressman Joaquín Castro announced that Lin-Manuel Miranda and Cástulo de la Rocha will each receive a CHCI Medallion of Excellence award at the upcoming CHCI 40th Anniversary Awards Gala in the nation's capital on Wednesday, September 13.
SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES Musical Premieres at Delaware Theatre Company - 9/13/2017
Delaware Theatre Company captures lightning in a bottle with the World Premiere musical adaptation of Something Wicked This Way Comes, based on the classic best-selling novel by Ray Bradbury. The spine-tingling tale of a traveling carnival that mysteriously arrives in a small town is woven on stage with music and lyrics by Neil Bartram and book by Brian Hill (Broadway: The Story of My Life).
Halley Feiffer, Jason Butler Harner Lead 'A FUNNY THING...' at the Geffen - 9/13/2017
The Geffen Playhouse today announced the full cast for the first play in its 2017 / 2018 season, Halley Feiffer's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City.
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE at Virginia Rep - 9/13/2017
Virginia Repertory Theatre opens the Signature Season with Shakespeare in Love, based on the screenplay by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard and adapted by Lee Hall.
HEAD OF PASSES, Starring Phylicia Rashad, Begins at the Taper - 9/13/2017
Rehearsals are underway for Center Theatre Group's production of 'Head of Passes' by Academy Award winner and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, and BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company below!
Kathleen Chalfant Stars in 'FOR PETER PAN...' at Playwrights Horizons - 9/13/2017
Below, BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action for the Playwrights Horizons New York premiere production of For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday, a new play by two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Sarah Ruhl.
'FOR PETER PAN...' Brings Happy Thoughts Off-Broadway - 9/13/2017
A friendly reminder! Previews begin this Friday, August 18 at 7:30 PM for the Playwrights Horizons New York premiere production of For Peter Pan on her 70th birthday, a new play by two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Sarah Ruhl (Stage Kiss, Dead Man's Cell Phone at Playwrights; In the Next Room, or the vibrator play; The Clean House).
Moto Osada's Chamber Opera FOUR NIGHTS OF DREAM Gets North American Premiere - 9/13/2017
Japan Society is proud to present the North American premiere of Moto Osada's chamber opera Four Nights of Dream on Wednesday, September 13, repeated on September 15 + 16 (7:30 pm). Conducted by Ken-David Masur, this striking new production inaugurates Japan Society's freshly renovated theater, marking the opening of the organization's 110th Anniversary season. Following its New York run, Four Nights of Dream will be presented by the prestigious Tokyo Bunka Kaikan performing arts center, which co-commissioned the production. In both cities, a diverse cast of New York-based singers will be accompanied by twelve musicians of the Tokyo Bunka Kaikan Chamber Orchestra. A cast list appears below.
Ayad Akhtar's New Play JUNK Brings Financial Civil War to LCT - 9/14/2017
This fall Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of André Bishop) in association with The Araca Group will produce Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar's new play JUNK, directed by Doug Hughes. The production will begin previews Thursday, September 14 and open on Thursday, October 12 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).
Ivo Van Hove, Diane Paulus & More Line Up for BAM's 2017 Next Wave Fest - 9/14/2017
Joseph V. Melillo, executive producer of the Brooklyn Academy Of Music (BAM), today announced programming for the 2017 Next Wave Festival. The festival runs from September 14 through December 16 and comprises 31 dance, music, opera, theater, physical theater, and performance art engagements in the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, Harvey Theater, and BAM Fisher. Scroll down for the full lineup!
New Temptations Musical AIN'T TOO PROUD Opens at Berkeley Rep - 9/14/2017
Berkeley Repertory Theatre today announced the full casting and creative team for the world premiere of AIN'T TOO PROUD—THE TEMPTATIONS MUSICAL. The musical stage production will be directed by Tony Award winner Des McAnuff. Berkeley Rep presents the show by special arrangement with Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce (American Idiot, Spring Awakening).
GREAT COMET's Josh Groban Headlines Benefit for The Broad Stage - 9/14/2017
The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica presents the multiplatinum singer and songwriter Josh Groban, at The Broad Stage's intimate 500-seat venue. The concert will be headlining The Broad Stage's 10th Season Celebration on Thursday, September 14.
Yiddish World Premiere of Ionesco's RHINOCEROS - 9/14/2017
For its first production of the 2017-18 season, New Yiddish Rep will present the Yiddish world premiere of Rhinoceros by Eugene Ionesco. Tickets go on sale today!
ROMANCE OF THE WESTERN CHAMBER Begins at TADA - 9/14/2017
Bob Ost of Wildly Productive Productions and Xoregos Performing Company are presenting the N.Y. premiere of Romance of the Western Chamber, a musical adaptation (in English) of the fabled Chinese classic Xi Xiang Ji. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the cast in costume below!
Peter Bogyo Talks BROADWAY GENERAL MANAGER Book at Drama Book Shop - 9/14/2017
Top Broadway general manager Peter Bogyo will celebrate the publication of his book, BROADWAY GENERAL MANAGER, with two free public events in September.
Taylor Mac to Take 'A 24-DECADE HISTORY' Across the Country - 9/15/2017
Taylor Mac will perform A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, the singular artist's 24-hour performance art concert, in its entirety in San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Original Cast Dances Matthew Bourne's THE RED SHOES Across the U.S. - 9/15/2017
New Adventures has announced North American tour dates and casting for Matthew Bourne's double Olivier Award-winning production of THE RED SHOES.
Jireh Breon Holder's TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET Begins at Roundabout - 9/15/2017
Roundabout Theatre Company presents the first new play of Roundabout Underground's expanded 2017-2018 season, the world-premiere production of Too Heavy For Your Pocket by Jireh Breon Holder, directed by Margot Bordelon, and featuring Eboni Flowers (Evelyn Brandon), Hampton Fluker (Tony Carter), Brandon Gill (Bowzie Brandon) and Nneka Okafor (Sally-Mae Carter).
LiLlias White, Robby Clater Headline THE TIME OF NICK Reading - 9/15/2017
Like Aladdin in Agarabah, join 17-year-old Nick Claus on a magical adventure in the village of Tightwood. This family-oriented story is full of danger and romance. You've never seen this Nick before.
Struxness & Carter Star in SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE at Virginia Rep - 9/15/2017
Virginia Repertory Theatre opens the Signature Season with Shakespeare in Love, based on the screenplay by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard and adapted by Lee Hall.
Michael Mott Releases ABANDONED HEART Album - 9/15/2017
Broadway Records today announced that Michael Mott's ABANDONED HEART will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, September 15, 2017.
BWW's Robert Diamond Moderates Starry 'Streaming' Panel at Lincoln Center - 9/15/2017
Cennarium will host a 'Streaming the Performing Arts,' panel at Lincoln Center on September 15. Acting as moderator will be BroadwayWorld's very own Editor-In-Chief Robert Diamond.
Cennarium's PROMENADE Is First-Ever Streamed Arts Festival - 9/15/2017
Cennarium, one of the largest streaming services for the performing arts, will make some of the most spectacular performances from around the world available to audiences for free during 'Promenade,' the first-ever streamed performing arts festival. Promenade will run for 10 days beginning Sept. 15, with two performances each evening from 8-10 p.m. (EDT and PDT).
Michael Mott Releases New Album ABANDONED HEART - 9/15/2017
On Wednesday, June 14, 2017 The Astor Room at the legendary Kaufman Astoria Studios in Astoria, Queens hosted a podcast recording of 'Michael Mott & Friends.' Theatrical composer/ lyricist and pop songwriter, Michael Mott, partnered with theatrical podcast, Broadwaysted, to premiere five acoustic versions of songs from his second studio album set to be released this fall.
Dee Dee Bridgewater Releases New Album MEMPHIS... YES, I'M READY - 9/15/2017
Every picture tells a story; every journey begins differently. The story of Dee Dee Bridgewater's stunning new album, Memphis...Yes, I'm Ready, begins in that city, where she was born at Collins Chapel Hospital, located not far from where the album was recorded at Producer Willie Mitchell's historic Royal Studios.
Bryant Park Presents New York City Opera in VIVA VERDI! - 9/15/2017
For the fourth (and final!) performance for Bryant Park Presents, New York City Opera is proud to present a performance filled with Giuseppe Verdi's most beloved arias and duets, culminating with Rigoletto. The concert, titled 'Viva Verdi!' is set for Friday, September 15 at 6 p.m.
Rivera & Tune Join Forces on Tour in 'TWO FOR THE ROAD' - 9/16/2017
Chita Rivera & Tommy Tune have announced their Fall 2017 and early 2018 concert dates for CHITA & TUNE – Two For The Road.
Kristin Chenoweth Headlines Portland Opera's BAROQUE BALL Gala - 9/16/2017
Portland Opera will welcome Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth to her Portland debut at the Baroque Ball gala on Saturday, September 16, 2017.
Michele Ragusa Stars in GYPSY at the Engeman Theater - 9/16/2017
The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team for GYPSY.
Atlantic For Kids Presents New York Premiere of 'POLKADOTS' Musical - 9/16/2017
Atlantic for Kids' 2017-2018 Season will open Saturday, September 16 with the family musical Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical, inspired by Ruby Bridges and the Little Rock Nine featuring music by Greg Borowsky and Douglas Lyons, lyrics and concept by Douglas Lyons, book by Melvin Tunstall III and direction by Tamilla Woodard.
|
Pang & Wu Lead Chinese Classic ROMANCE OF THE WESTERN CHAMBER - 9/16/2017
Bob Ost of Wildly Productive Productions and Xoregos Performing Company, have announced the complete casting for the N.Y. premiere of Romance of the Western Chamber, a musical adaptation (in English) of the fabled Chinese classic Xi Xiang Ji.