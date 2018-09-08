Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 9/8/2018

Carmello, Burns, & More Lead Two River's PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - 9/8/2018 More than 20 years after "it started with a dream," Pamela's First Musical will have its world premiere this fall at Two River Theater. The theater launches its 25th Anniversary Season with this long-awaited show, a valentine to the musical theater and a testament to its enduring power. Featuring a creative team with impressive theatrical pedigrees-with numerous honors among them, including multiple Tony Award wins and more than 20 nominations-a cast of 15 and an eight-piece band, Pamela's First Musical will be the largest and most ambitious production in Two River's history.

