Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 9/8/2018
Carmello, Burns, & More Lead Two River's PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - 9/8/2018
More than 20 years after "it started with a dream," Pamela's First Musical will have its world premiere this fall at Two River Theater. The theater launches its 25th Anniversary Season with this long-awaited show, a valentine to the musical theater and a testament to its enduring power. Featuring a creative team with impressive theatrical pedigrees-with numerous honors among them, including multiple Tony Award wins and more than 20 nominations-a cast of 15 and an eight-piece band, Pamela's First Musical will be the largest and most ambitious production in Two River's history.
Heather Headley's LIFE IS A STAGE Concert to Air on PBS - 9/8/2018
Tony & Grammy Award winner Heather Headley will star in "Heather Headley: Life is a Stage," a PBS concert special for New York area stations Thirteen, WLIW and NJTV this September.
The Culture of Now: A New Play Exploring How Art Saves Lives (And Makes Them Worth Living) - 9/8/2018
Once a Year on Blackpool sands - 9/9/2018
A NEW LGBTQ+ ADAPTATION OF ROMEO AND JULIET - 9/9/2018
RoseMary Harris Will Take Over as 'Mrs. Higgins' in MY FAIR LADY - 9/11/2018
Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of Andre Bishop) has just announced that Tony Award winner RoseMary Harris will return to the Broadway stage when she assumes the role of Mrs. Higgins in its award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, directed by Bartlett Sher, beginning Tuesday, September 11 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). Diana Rigg will play her final performance as Mrs. Higgins on Sunday, September 9.
She's a Cool Mom! Jennifer Simard Joins Cast of MEAN GIRLS - 9/11/2018
Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard (Disaster!, Hello, Dolly!) will join the cast of Mean Girls as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George beginning Tuesday, September 11.
Ryan McCartan Joins WICKED As Fiyero Beginning September 11 - 9/11/2018
Beginning Tuesday, September 11, Ryan McCartan will assume the role of Fiyero in the Broadway production of Wicked.
Heidi Schreck, Mike Iveson, and More Lead WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - 9/12/2018
New York Theatre Workshop announces the full cast and creative team for What the Constitution Means to Me by two-time Obie Award winner Heidi Schreck
Songs of Hope to Honor Stephen Schwartz - 9/13/2018
City of Hope, the cancer research and treatment center, announced that Stephen Schwartz will be the recipient of the Warner/Chappell Music "Icon of Hope" Award at the 14th annual Songs of Hope event.
Bruce Jones and Joe Loper to star in A FATIMA at Theatre Row - 9/15/2018