Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 9/29/2018

IDINA: LIVE Will Be Released October 5th - 10/5/2018 Tony Award-winning actress, singer and performer Idina Menzel is set to release her upcoming album, idina: live, on October 5. The two-disc album was recorded live on the final nights of her 2017 World Tour. The record is available for pre-order tomorrow Friday, September 7 and includes an immediate download of Menzel's studio version of "Bridge Over Troubled Water." The track will also be available for streaming on all digital platforms tomorrow.

