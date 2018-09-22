Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 9/22/2018

The five circus artists of Machine de Cirque are making mayhem come alive on the New Victory stage this autumn. Swinging by their toes high above the stage, bicycling upside-down and backwards, this group of awe-inspiring acrobats includes the Guinness World Record-holding duo for the most consecutive backflips on a teeterboard! The gravity-defying cast also features alumni of Cirque du Soleil, Cirque Eloize and 7 Fingers (Les 7 Doigts de la Main). These recipients of the Trophée Charlie-Chaplin at the Festival International de Cirque Vaudreuil-Dorion dazzle with stunning feats and endless comedic madness. The New Victory Theater will host this quirky Canadian crew of daredevils from September 28 - October 7, 2018.



