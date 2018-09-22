Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 9/22/2018
Wrong House presents SKETCHY WEEKEND - 9/22/2018
BE MORE CHILL Will Make its New York Premiere This Summer - 9/23/2018
Be More Chill, the original musical with music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's 'Smash', The Black Suits, Broadway BounTy Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The Lightning Thief, Netflix's 'Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events') will have its New York premiere production this summer. Stephen Brackett directs and Chase Brock choreographs the limited 9-week, off-Broadway engagement July 26 - September 23 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, NYC).
Carnegie Hall's Fall FAMILY DAY Celebrates Storytelling Through Music, 9/23 - 9/23/2018
Max Crumm stars in new Off-Broadway musical THE EVOLUTION OF MANN - 9/23/2018
Max Crumm Stars In EVOLUTION OF MANN, Beginning Previews 9/23 - 9/23/2018
the cell, who scored a surprise hit with Bastard Jones last winter, invites you to the New York Premiere of THE EVOLUTION OF MANN, a musical featuring music & lyrics by Drama Desk nominee Douglas J. Cohen (Children's Letters to God, The Opposite of Sex) and book & lyrics by Dan Elish (13: The Musical) based on his novel, Nine Wives. Directed by Joe Barros (Bastard Jones), performances run September 23 - October 21 at the cell is located at 338 W 23rd St, between 8th & 9th Aves in Chelsea.)
New York Theatre Festival to Present New York Premiere of Cathy Tempelsman’s Run-On Sentence at Hudson Guild Theater - 9/23/2018
Wiley, Rainbow, Among Add'l Stars Announced for LARAMIE: A LEGACY - 9/24/2018
Tectonic Theater Project announced today a benefit host and additional casting for LARAMIE: A LEGACY, a reading of The Laramie Project
Dietrich Rides Again at the United Solo Theater Festival - 9/24/2018
Cecily Brown's Exhibition, Triumph Of The Vanities, Opens At The Met Opera, 9/24 - 9/24/2018
The Metropolitan Opera's visual arts initiative, Gallery Met, will open a new, season-long show by Cecily Brown on September 24. The British-born artist's new works, inspired by the Met's new season and the house itself, will be exhibited in various public spaces throughout the building.
Crowley & More will Join Glenn Close in The Public's MOTHER OF THE MAID - 9/25/2018
The Public Theater announces complete for the New York premiere of MOTHER OF THE MAID, written by Emmy Award winner Jane Anderson.
Ars Nova Presents World Premiere Of RAGS PARKLAND SINGS THE SONGS OF THE FUTURE - 9/25/2018
Ars Nova, under the leadership of Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan and Managing Director Renee Blinkwolt, kicks off its 2018-2019 season at its original home with the world premiere of Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future. Created by Andrew R. Butler, a former Ars Nova resident artist and 2018 Jonathan Larson Grant recipient, this sci-fi folk concert is directed by Jordan Fein (Erin Markey's Singlet) and strengthens Ars Nova's reputation as an innovator in stretching the bounds of music-driven theater.
Wagnerian Comedy MY PARSIFAL CONDUCTOR Will Premiere Off-Broadway This Fall - 9/25/2018
The Directors Company announces the world premiere of My Parsifal Conductor, a new play by Allan Leicht. Performances will begin on September 25 and will run through November 3 at the Marjorie S. Deane Theater at the West Side YMCA
Bill Irwin to Lead Irish Rep's ON BECKETT - 9/26/2018
Irish Repertory Theatre will present the New York premiere of On Beckett. Conceived and performed by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), On Beckett explores the writings of Nobel Prize winner Samuel Beckett (Waiting for Godot, Endgame). On Beckett begins performances on September 26, 2018 at Irish Rep Theatre (132 West 22nd Street) on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, with an opening night set for October 3, for a run through November 4, 2018.
Khris Davis and DeWanda Wise to Star in Atlantic's FIREFLIES - 9/26/2018
Atlantic Theater Company announces casting for the world premiere production of Fireflies, written by Donja R. Love and directed by Saheem Ali. Fireflies is the second part of Donja R. Love's trilogy, which began with the acclaimed play Sugar in Our Wounds, also directed by Saheem Ali.
Jennifer Holliday Will Headline MILLIE in Scottsdale - 9/27/2018
Scottsdale Musical Theater Company has announced Tony Award-winner and Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday (Dreamgirls, The Color Purple) and Joey Lawrence (TV's 'Blossom', 'Brotherly Love', 'Melissa & Joey' , Broadway's Chicago) will lead their production of the musical Thoroughly Modern Millie (September 27 - October 7 at Tempe Center for the Arts in Tempe, Arizona). Holliday will play Muzzy Van Hossmere and Lawrence will play Trevor Graydon. They will be joined by Marc Koeck ('Tony' in last year's 50th Anniversary international tour of West Side Story.
GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Broadway Cast Recording Available 9/28 - 9/28/2018
SH-K-BOOM RECORDS will release the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the new musical comedy Gettin' The Band Back Together in digital and streaming formats on Friday, September 28.
The New Victory Theater Presents The NY Premiere Of MACHINE DE CIRQUE - 9/28/2018
The five circus artists of Machine de Cirque are making mayhem come alive on the New Victory stage this autumn. Swinging by their toes high above the stage, bicycling upside-down and backwards, this group of awe-inspiring acrobats includes the Guinness World Record-holding duo for the most consecutive backflips on a teeterboard! The gravity-defying cast also features alumni of Cirque du Soleil, Cirque Eloize and 7 Fingers (Les 7 Doigts de la Main). These recipients of the Trophée Charlie-Chaplin at the Festival International de Cirque Vaudreuil-Dorion dazzle with stunning feats and endless comedic madness. The New Victory Theater will host this quirky Canadian crew of daredevils from September 28 - October 7, 2018.